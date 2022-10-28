Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen: the clues and wild rumors leading up to today's divorce announcement

After 13 years, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady confirmed on social media that their marriage is over.

"In recent days my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Bündchen added: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy.… I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

A source tells People magazine, "They've been working on the terms this whole time… They agreed to joint custody of the kids."

Their divorce has been making news for months now, as speculation about the couple has been swirling.

From hiring divorce attorneys, to issuing ultimatums, and even outrageous theories that the supermodel has been casting spells on Tom, here’s a look at some rumors and clues that surfaced before the split.

Hiring divorce attorneys

In the beginning of October, Brady's rep had no comment when reached by Fox News Digital about reports that the seven-time Super Bowl champion and his wife had hired divorce attorneys.

At the time, Page Six reported that both Brady and Bündchen had hired lawyers and were figuring out how to separate their assets.

"I don’t think there will be any coming back now," a source told the outlet. "They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."

Gisele's concerns

Part of the contention in their marriage was reportedly due to Brady's decision to come out of retirement earlier this year. Bündchen assumed that Brady would have more time to spend with the family following years on the road as the all-time most-winning quarterback.

"Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport , and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present," she told Elle magazine in the October issue. "I think this is the system we’ve been living in," she said while addressing sexist commentary about being desperate for Brady to retire.

"That’s what society has accepted and what society hasn’t accepted," but she admitted she’s had "conversations with him over and over again" about him continuing to play at 45 years old.

"But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too," she said.

The ultimatum

Supermodel Bündchen reportedly gave Brady an ultimatum that threatened to end their marriage "for good."



"Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," a source told Us Weekly earlier this week.

"She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future. She is doing it for her family."

Wedding rings ditched

Bündchen and Brady were both spotted stepping out without their wedding rings after they reportedly hired divorce lawyers at the beginning of October.

Brady took to his Instagram account on Oct. 6 and shared a video about a milestone he had reached with his TB12 Sports brand, but he appeared to not be wearing his wedding ring.

The 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel , was also seen without her wedding ring as she visited an office building in Miami on Oct. 8.

Love ‘spells’ to save marriage

Perheps the wildest rumor came from fans of Bündchen, who created outrageous theories that the model has been using "witchcraft" in an attempt to save her marriage.

A trending hashtag #WitchesOfTikTok surfaced on social media, where fans claimed that Gisele is a "white witch" who "harnesses divination to cast altruistic spells."

TikTok users claimed that the model cast "protective wards" to "shield" Brady’s body to "enhance his athletic abilities."

However, once the couple’s relationship started plummeting, TikTok users suggest that Brady had "wronged a witch" and now has to "feel her wrath."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.