Tom Brady's ex Gisele Bündchen buys 10-year-old a horse farm to avoid paparazzi

Gisele Bündchen made a large purchase to ensure that her family can have a little privacy following her high-profile divorce from former NFL star Tom Brady.

The 43-year-old Brazilian model revealed that she had bought a horse farm so her daughter Vivian, whom she shares with Brady, could avoid paparazzi. Brady and Bündchen also share a son, Benjamin.

"Because I was taking her riding at this place, and every time I was taking her there, it became paparazzi central," Bündchen explained to People magazine. "I was like, 'I can't live like this. I want to be enjoying with my daughter.'"

"This should be a fun thing that we get to do together. So I was like, this way, I can have her practice what she loves."

The 10-year-old is already on a mission to get another horse, and even offered to work in order to help pay for the addition to the family.

"He takes care of Vivi, and I like that because he's a very easy horse," Bündchen admitted. "But she's already like, 'Mom, I have to have a new horse to jump higher.' I'm like, 'Calm down.' 'I'll work, Mom. I'll work and I'll help you.' "

"She's like, 'I need to jump higher.' I'm like, 'You're 10, calm down. Your horse jumps like a meter, 20. You're going to be fine. I think it's fine where you're jumping right now.'"

The supermodel recently opened up about going through "tough times" following her divorce from Brady.

"I feel like whenever it rains, it pours," she revealed to People. "With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can, given what happens in our surroundings."

Bündchen has also decided to go sober and has noticed a difference in her life.

"Right after I turned 40, actually, I felt a huge difference between when I had the glass of wine and when I didn't have the glass of wine," she explained.

"It's socially accepted to have a glass of wine. And people even say, ‘Oh, it's healthy for you.’ Well, it is not healthy for me. If you want to ask of your body what I ask of my body, which is a lot, I can't be having all these things (alcohol, caffeine) because they add up."

After two years of her lifestyle change, Bündchen claimed she feels more "clear" and "very sharp" and that she sleeps "much better."

Brady and Bündchen officially announced their divorce in separate Instagram posts in October 2022.

The former NFL quarterback and the supermodel had been the subject of divorce rumors for the entirety of the 2022 NFL season.

"In recent days my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote at the time. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Bündchen added, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

