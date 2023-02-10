Tom Brady's ex Gisele Bündchen flaunts fit physique, is ‘in a good place’ post-divorce: report

Gisele Bündchen appears to be living her best life after her divorce from Tom Brady.

The supermodel was spotted Thursday in Miami wearing a navy blue workout set and sunglasses. Her toned physique was on full display as she walked a dog.

Bündchen "has been working a lot and just loves it," a source told People. "She really is in such a good place."

Representatives for Bündchen did not return Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Bündchen and Brady split last fall after 13 years of marriage and two children — Benjamin Rein, 13, and Vivian Lake, 10.

Since then, the former Victoria’s Secret angel has been seen out and about and working.

In late January, she was photographed at a shoot in a plunging purple swimsuit by Versace with a thong cut.

The Sports Illustrated model also wished her ex Brady well after he announced he decided to retire from the NFL again.

Brady announced his retirement with a video posted to his Instagram. In his caption, he wrote, "I love my family I love my teammates I love my friends I love my coaches I love football I love you all."

Bündchen liked and commented on the post, writing, "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," with the prayer hands emoji.

Brand expert Eric Schiffer explained to Fox News Digital that Gisele is likely more focused on herself than ever before.

"The probability of Tom Brady's retirement this season is something Gisele highly considered," Schiffer said. "It happened because she feels renewed and empowered to focus more on herself and what makes her happy.

"Having a comeback career post-divorce is something anyone who has gone through an excruciating soul-crushing split relates."

Bündchen was one of the most highly paid models in the world before she stepped back from her career to focus on raising her children. She announced her retirement from runway modeling in 2015.

In early January, she made her return to modeling, posing topless in a pair of high-waisted jeans for Louis Vuitton's Yayoi Kusama campaign.

She held two handbags over her chest while brightly colored dots swirled around her in a video the fashion house shared on its Instagram page.

