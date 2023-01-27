Gisele Bündchen sizzles in swimsuit for cheeky photoshoot while Tom Brady enjoys time with their daughter

Gisele Bündchen put on a sizzling display during a cheeky photoshoot as she continues to mount her modeling comeback after her divorce from Tom Brady.

The 42-year-old supermodel rocked a metallic purple Versace thong swimsuit when she was spotted on set in Miami Beach on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old NFL star was pictured spending time with the former couple's 10-year-old daughter, Vivian, during a riding lesson in Miami on Wednesday.

Bündchen's long-sleeved swimsuit featured a hood and a plunging neckline. The Vogue cover star appeared to be back in her element as she chatted with members of the crew during the shoot.

TOM BRADY'S EX-WIFE GISELE BUNDCHEN JOGS WITH TRAINER WHILE FOOTBALL QUARTERBACK'S NFL SEASON ENDS

Brady was seen smiling proudly while leaning on a fence as he watched Vivian ride a horse around a paddock.

He was casually clad in a white and blue striped T-shirt with a blue baseball cap and a beige watch. Brady tucked a pair of sunglasses into the collar of his shirt and sported a pair of Apple Airpods.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion beamed as he snapped photos of his daughter on his phone. Brady has been spending time with his children following his divorce from Bündchen and since the end of his NFL season.

On Wednesday, Brady took to his Instagram Story to share a few posts of his two kids – Vivian and son Benjamin, 13 – with Bündchen. First, the NFL quarterback posted a video of his daughter walking on a treadmill. After turning the treadmill off, she jumped onto the bed.

"In other news ... the cutest roomie in the world," Brady wrote alongside the video. He later shared another photo of Vivian and Benjamin. "And in other other news... 2 monkeys monkeying around," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Bündchen recently returned from vacation in Costa Rica where she was photographed while out for a jog with her jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente on Saturday.

She made her return to modeling earlier this month when she posed topless in a pair of high-waisted jeans for Louis Vuitton's Yayoi Kusama campaign.

Bündchen was seen holding two handbags over her chest while brightly colored dots swirled around her in a video that the fashion house shared on its Instagram page.

One of the most highly paid models in the world, Bündchen stepped back from her career to focus on raising her children and announced her retirement from runway modeling in 2015.

Brady and Bündchen announced that they had finalized their divorce in October after months of speculation over their reported marital troubles.

In a September interview with Elle, Bündchen compared transitioning from her fast-paced modeling career to her more settled family life to descending into a valley after summiting a mountain.

However, she told the outlet that she was happy that she had decided to focus on raising her children during their early years.

"I’m so grateful to have been there in those moments that were really shaping who they are as people," she said.

The model continued, "I feel very fulfilled in that way, as a mother and as a wife."

"And now it’s going to be my turn. It’s not like I’m going to be in the valley forever. I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

While neither Brady nor Bundchen has confirmed the reason for the split, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's decision to unretire from the NFL last spring was reportedly a factor.

Brady's NFL season came to an end on Jan. 16. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14. The game marks the end of Brady's contract with the Florida team, but his next move is not known.

Brady will enter free agency or possibly retire for good.

The pro athlete originally announced that he was retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons on Feb. 1. However, just 40 days later, he announced that he would not be retiring after all. During her interview with Elle, Bündchen publicly expressed concern over Brady's decision to head back to the field.

"Obviously, I have my concerns – this is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present," she said.

"I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP