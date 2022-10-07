Will Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage 'end catastrophically' amid divorce woes? Brand expert weighs in
Gisele Bündchen is reportedly 'steering the divorce' from Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage
Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
‘NO ONE BENEFITS’ - Will Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage 'end catastrophically'? Brand expert weighs in. Continue reading here…
REST IN PEACE - Judy Tenuta, the 'Love Goddess' comedienne and actress, dead at 72. Continue reading here…
‘MADE MULTIPLE ATTEMPTS’ - Kim Kardashian's 'The System' producers deny claims surviving victims of Kevin Keith murders weren't contacted. Continue reading here…
PITT'S ‘WRATH’ - Brad Pitt will keep responses to abuse allegations made by ex-wife Angelina Jolie in court: lawyer Continue reading here…
‘NERVE-WRACKING’ - Daymond John on keeping ‘The Masked Singer’ appearance a secret; Ken Jeong gets emotional about Bob Saget. Continue reading here…
BANNED FROM BROSNAN - Pierce Brosnan files restraining order against woman stalking his family at Malibu home. Continue reading here…
GRACEFUL PRINCESS OF WALES - Kate Middleton gracefully handles heckler during surprise trip to Northern Ireland. Continue reading here…
SAGE ADVICE - Gisele Bündchen gets holistic help in Miami, Tom Brady feels 'very hurt' by wife of 13 years amid divorce woes. Continue reading here…
DINING WITH THE STARS - Kid Rock, John McEnroe join Cindy Crawford, husband Rande Gerber in Santa Monica for dinner. Continue reading here…
EXCLUSIVE - Prince Harry, Meghan Markle declined queen’s invite to Balmoral twice, author claims: ‘A source of regret.’ Continue reading here…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA