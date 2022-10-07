Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter
Published

Will Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage 'end catastrophically' amid divorce woes? Brand expert weighs in

Gisele Bündchen is reportedly 'steering the divorce' from Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Gisele Bundchen wants a grand gesture "of support" from husband Tom Brady after the couple both reportedly hired divorce attorneys.

Gisele Bundchen wants a grand gesture "of support" from husband Tom Brady after the couple both reportedly hired divorce attorneys. (Dimitrios Kambouris)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

‘NO ONE BENEFITS’ - Will Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage 'end catastrophically'? Brand expert weighs in. Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - Judy Tenuta, the 'Love Goddess' comedienne and actress, dead at 72. Continue reading here…

Judy Tenuta, the stand-up comedian and actress known as the ‘Love Goddess’, died on Thursday at the age of 72.

Judy Tenuta, the stand-up comedian and actress known as the ‘Love Goddess’, died on Thursday at the age of 72. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

‘MADE MULTIPLE ATTEMPTS’ - Kim Kardashian's 'The System' producers deny claims surviving victims of Kevin Keith murders weren't contacted. Continue reading here…

PITT'S ‘WRATH’ - Brad Pitt will keep responses to abuse allegations made by ex-wife Angelina Jolie in court: lawyer Continue reading here…

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been battling it out in court since filing for divorce in 2016.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been battling it out in court since filing for divorce in 2016. (Getty Images)

‘NERVE-WRACKING’ - Daymond John on keeping ‘The Masked Singer’ appearance a secret; Ken Jeong gets emotional about Bob Saget. Continue reading here…

BANNED FROM BROSNAN - Pierce Brosnan files restraining order against woman stalking his family at Malibu home. Continue reading here…

GRACEFUL PRINCESS OF WALES - Kate Middleton gracefully handles heckler during surprise trip to Northern Ireland. Continue reading here…

Kate Middleton was confronted about not being in her "own country" during a surprise visit to Northern Ireland.

Kate Middleton was confronted about not being in her "own country" during a surprise visit to Northern Ireland. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

SAGE ADVICE - Gisele Bündchen gets holistic help in Miami, Tom Brady feels 'very hurt' by wife of 13 years amid divorce woes. Continue reading here…

DINING WITH THE STARS - Kid Rock, John McEnroe join Cindy Crawford, husband Rande Gerber in Santa Monica for dinner. Continue reading here…

EXCLUSIVE - Prince Harry, Meghan Markle declined queen’s invite to Balmoral twice, author claims: ‘A source of regret.’ Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending