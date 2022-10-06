Kid Rock, John McEnroe join Cindy Crawford, husband Rande Gerber in Santa Monica for dinner

Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber were joined by singer Kid Rock and tennis legend John McEnroe for a night out in Santa Monica, California.

The celebrity group was spotted dining at the popular restaurant Giorgio Baldi – a luxurious family-run Italian spot located near the beachfront.

Crawford, Gerber, Rock and McEnroe all own homes in Malibu. And Kid Rock used to live with his ex-wife Pamela Anderson in Malibu.

During her first marriage, Anderson had two sons with drummer Tommy Lee – Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger, who are around the same age as Cindy and Rande’s son, Presley.

Athlete McEnroe also owns a multimillion-dollar home in Malibu.

The 54-year-old supermodel stepped out in a navy blue satin top and wore a black jacket to complement the outfit. Crawford wore a pair of denim jeans with strappy black heels.

Gerber wore a similar outfit, sporting a denim shirt and jeans, with a belt and black leather sneakers.

Kid Rock kept things casual with a white T-shirt under a brown leather jacket and boots with denim jeans. Rock also sported some shades for the evening.

McEnroe donned a grey band shirt with a light tan jacket over it, black pants, and shoes. He topped his look off with a Red Hot Chili Peppers band hat.

The Santa Monica restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, is a celebrity hot spot as stars are frequently spotted dining there.

Prior to Crawford and Gerber’s night out with Rock and McEnroe, the two were seen on the East Coast with their other celebrity friends, George and Amal Clooney, for a charity event.