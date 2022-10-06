Kate Middleton gracefully handles heckler during surprise trip to Northern Ireland

Kate Middleton was confronted about not being in her "own country" during a surprise visit to Northern Ireland.

The Princess of Wales met with members of the public when a woman shook her hand and confronted her.

"Nice to meet you, but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country," she said in a video obtained by PA Media.

Northern Ireland is in the U.K. like England, Scotland and Wales. However, there has been conflict since England first occupied Ireland in the 1600s. In 1920, an act was passed that split the country into Northern Ireland, part of the U.K., and the Republic of Ireland, People magazine noted.

When meeting members of the public on her visit to Northern Ireland, the Princess of Wales was challenged by a woman who suggested Kate was not in her own country pic.twitter.com/XtaIXFrn96 — PA Media (@PA) October 6, 2022

The British princess smiled, let go of the woman's hand and continued to greet others in the crowd. The heckler, who filmed the encounter on her phone, replied, "Ireland belongs to the Irish."

The Prince and Princess of Wales are on a one-day trip. It’s their first visit to the country since Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

During their visit, the couple decided to shake things up by competing in a bartending battle.

The couple, both 40, visited Trademarket, a new outdoor street food and retail market in Belfast. The couple made their way behind the bar and took part in a friendly competition to see who was the fastest at making a cocktail.

After rushing to shake and pour their libations, the couple enjoyed a toast and a sip. Their Twitter account shared a video from the competition.

Who did it better? pic.twitter.com/t24ifPmrI9 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 6, 2022

"Who did it better?" the caption said.

The couple is known for showing off their competitive sides at times during royal outings.

After the contest, William and Middleton chatted with vendors to learn about them putting measures in place to ensure the site is environmentally sustainable. This includes removing single-use plastics.

During their visit, the couple visited the PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland (PIPS Charity), which aims to provide support for those at risk of self-harm. They met with charity staff and counselors to learn how they’re helping those struggling with their mental health, a cause they’re known to champion. The couple also learned about Carrick Connect’s mentoring service, which helps young people.

It's noted that the couple’s visit to Northern Ireland follows King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, who previously traveled to Belfast in the early days of his new reign. Following the queen’s passing, Charles, 73, committed to touring all four nations of the United Kingdom.

With their new royal titles, the couple has been raising awareness of their charitable causes. On Tuesday, William gave a speech about the scourge of illegal wildlife poaching and trade. On Wednesday, the pair met with professionals and parents at a maternity unit in London.

The queen died Sept. 8 at Scotland’s Balmoral Castle. She was 96. Following her death, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were named the new Prince and Princess of Wales.