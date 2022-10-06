Kim Kardashian's 'The System' producers deny claims surviving victims of Kevin Keith murders weren't contacted

Kim Kardashian's podcast producers denied claims made by two surviving victims of the Kevin Keith murders that they weren't contacted prior to the release of her first episode of "The System," a new series highlighting advocacy in criminal justice reform.

Keith was arrested in February 1994 in Ohio in the killings of Marichell Chatman, her daughter Marchae and Linda Chatman.

He was convicted of three counts of aggravated murder despite no physical evidence tying him to the crime and has been in jail 28 years.

Marichell's cousins, Quanita and Quentin Reeves, were four and six years old when they were wounded during the shootings. They told the Daily Mail the reality television star never reached out to hear their sides of the story before releasing her podcast.

"The production team of ‘The System’ made multiple attempts to reach out to the Reeves siblings," Tenderfoot TV & Big City TV said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "At the time, they decided not to share their story and requested we no longer contact them.

"We respected their decision and gave them privacy. If they have reconsidered, we welcome them to sit down for the podcast at any time."

Kardashian narrates the eight-episode series, which delves into the investigation surrounding Keith's conviction and her involvement in helping his family prove he was wrongfully accused.

"I’m really hopeful for this podcast, just to get your story out there, because I think it’s so important for people to understand that … our system is so f---ed up," Kardashian said while in a conversation with Keith in the premiere episode, according to Variety.

Quentin told the publication that he and his sister saw the killings with their own eyes and claim Keith was at fault.

"You don't forget something like that. I don’t care what Kim Kardashian says," he said. "Why doesn’t Kim Kardashian come out here to Ohio? She doesn’t want to hear from us.

"She wants to get him out to make her look better … that's the truth."

Keith had been on death row, but Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland commuted his death sentence in 2014 when he cited "legitimate questions" about evidence used to convict the inmate.

The "case is clearly one in which a full, fair analysis of all of the unanswered questions should be considered by a court," Strickland said. "Under these circumstances, I cannot allow Mr. Keith to be executed."