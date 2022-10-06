Gisele Bündchen gets holistic help in Miami, Tom Brady feels 'very hurt' by wife of 13 years amid divorce woes

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are taking two wildly different routes when it comes to protecting their peace as they battle marital differences that could ultimately lead to divorce after 13 years of marriage.

The 42-year-old supermodel was spotted leaving a holistic healer's office in Miami on Friday. Her appointment didn't end inside the building, though, as the naturopath reportedly brought a smudge stick and burned sage around Bündchen's vehicle before she drove off, according to Page Six.

Burning sage is a centuries-old ritual from indigenous peoples that has been known for spiritually cleansing a person or space. Bündchen's alternative lifestyle includes clean living, wellness routines, meditation and eating only homegrown or organic food.

While Bündchen cleared her energy, Brady reportedly is tackling his own emotions regarding their fumbling relationship as a source told People that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback "feels very hurt by her" amid claims they both retained divorce lawyers.

GISELE WAITING ON ‘BIG GESTURE OF SUPPORT’ FROM TOM AS RELATIONSHIP EXPERTS DETAIL WHAT WENT WRONG IN MARRIAGE

"It's pretty obvious that he's hurting," a source told the publication. "She is the one steering the divorce."

The insider added: "She is playing offense, and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he's only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her. He doesn't want this to be ugly, he doesn't want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible."

TOM BRADY AND GISELE BÜNDCHEN'S RELATIONSHIP THROUGH THE YEARS

Brady's representatives had no comment when reached by Fox News Digital about reports that the seven-time Super Bowl champion and his wife had each hired divorce attorneys.

TOM BRADY PLAYS IN TAMPA BAY WITHOUT GISELE BÜNDCHEN OR KIDS IN STANDS AFTER EVACUATING DUE TO HURRICANE IAN

The couple reportedly stayed in separate residences in Miami after evacuating from Hurricane Ian last week with their kids. They also spent most of the summer living apart, and he took an 11-day vacation to the Bahamas with two of his children, Benjamin and Vivian, while Bündchen stayed in New York.

"Think about it: Tom has had a very charmed life," the source said. "Things always seem to go his way. He works hard, he's a good guy, he hasn't had a lot of things go wrong in his life. This is awful for him. You can tell that this really, really hurts."

"It's complicated," the insider said. "There's a lot more to it."

The couple have been married for 13 years, but in 2015, Bündchen admitted that her marriage to the championship-winning quarterback almost didn't even happen.

Bündchen and Brady had only been dating for two months when she found out that his ex-girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan , was pregnant with his child.

TOM BRADY AND GISELE BÜNDCHEN COULD BE HEADING FOR DIVORCE: LEGAL EXPERTS BREAK DOWN THEIR BIGGEST OBSTACLES

Brady and Moynahan began dating in early 2004 and announced the end of their relationship in December 2006, just before she found out she was pregnant.

Part of the contention in their marriage is due to his decision to come out of retirement earlier this year. Bündchen assumed Brady would have more time to spend with the family following years on the road as the most coveted athlete in the NFL.

"Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport , and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present," she told Elle magazine in the October issue. Bündchen seemed ready to put football behind her after uprooting her family to be there for Brady as he pursued his passion for the sport.

"I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom] . I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams," Bündchen added in the Elle interview. "Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy."

Brady, who has son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, with Bündchen, also shares co-parenting responsibilities of his 15-year-old son, Jack, with Moynahan.

"At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that. I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose."