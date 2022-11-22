Todd, Julie Chrisley's 'Chrisley Knows Best' show will air final episodes next year after prison sentencing

Todd and Julie Chrisley's reality TV show "Chrisley Knows Best" will air the final episodes next year, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The news comes after the couple was sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars during a hearing Monday. Todd was sentenced to 12 years while Julie received seven years. They were also each given 16 months of probation.

The two rose to fame while starring in a handful of reality TV shows. "Chrisley Knows Best" followed the family's endeavors beginning in 2014. The show has run for nine seasons with the 10th, filmed before the federal crimes trial, airing in 2023.

There has been no official word from NBCUniversal regarding the family's other two shows.

The couple's children, Savannah and Chase, also started their own reality TV show in 2019. "Growing up Chrisley" featured the two kids trying to prove to their dad that they could make it on their own. The show has been canceled, Deadline reported.

Todd had also signed on to a new project with E! The reality TV star had been set to host a dating show called "Love Limo," but the show has been scrapped, according to Deadline.

A representative for the Chrisleys did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Todd and Julie's prison report date is set for Jan. 15, 2023, according to FOX 5 .

It's not clear if they will be able to stagger their sentences. The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars have custody of his 10-year-old granddaughter, Chloe.

Julie Chrisley's lawyers requested during sentencing recommendations that if either party is sentenced to prison, their prison terms be staggered so that she can remain on supervised release until her husband is done serving his sentence or until their granddaughter turns 18.

Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Meanwhile, Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. She was also hit with wire fraud and obstruction of justice charges.

They also wanted the Chrisleys to pay $20 million, according to the court documents.

Prosecutors alleged that the Chrisleys submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans. They said Julie Chrisley also submitted a false credit report and fake bank statements when trying to rent a house in California.

They used a company they controlled to hide income to keep the IRS from collecting unpaid taxes owed by Todd, prosecutors said.

The family reacted online following the conclusion of the sentencing hearing.

Todd's daughter Lindsie, whom he shares with his first wife, noted she is counting on her friends during this time. She shared a photo of two friends sitting on her bed on her Instagram story.

"The best girlfriends, show up in the bad times with hugs and champagne," she wrote along with the video.

Todd and Julie's daughter Savannah also shared. The reality star reposted a quote by pastor Kimberly Jones.

"Noah didn’t stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him," the repost said. "Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking."

