Todd, Julie Chrisley lean on faith amid tax fraud sentencing, daughter Savannah says: 'Pushing through'

As Todd and Julie Chrisley await sentencing after being convicted of financial crimes, their 25-year-old daughter provided an update on how her parents are navigating a tumultuous time.

"They're pushing through. We're at a place where we put our faith in God. We definitely don't put our faith in the system," Savannah Chrisley said during an appearance on Entertainment Tonight.

In June, Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Meanwhile, Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. She was also hit with wire fraud and obstruction-of-justice charges.

The charges the two were convicted of typically carry a sentence anywhere between 10 and 30 years. Prosecutors also want the Chrisleys to pay $20 million, according to the court documents obtained by obtained by FOX5 Atlanta.

Savannah continued to shine a light during a dark time for her parents – the stars of the hit reality series "Chrisley Knows Best."

"I've never seen two people, my parents, be so steadfast in their faith and in prayer … just literally on their knees every morning praying. It's just so admirable, and that's kinda just my focus. Just watching them and still learning … growing from them in times like this, and just kinda staying strong through it all … knowing that, in the end, the truth will prevail. And it may get harder before it gets easier, but we have faith."

Prosecutors alleged that the Chrisleys submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans. They said that Julie Chrisley also submitted a false credit report and fake bank statements when trying to rent a house in California.

After they were found guilty, U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross allowed the Chrisleys to remain free on bond, but she placed them on location monitoring and home detention.

Behind Savannah’s smile, she confessed that it was a difficult time for her, knowing that her parents could be sentenced in their tax fraud case.

Meanwhile, the reality star said she uses her new podcast, "Unlocked," as a coping mechanism while attempting to remain positive through the challenging family situation.

"I think that's what happens, when you've been on TV for 10 years, is you just learn to be good all the time, and I think that's where my podcast comes into play. It's OK to not be OK, and it's OK to be vulnerable … to work through your emotions as you're talking about them," she continued.

"That's kind of the place that I'm at right now, just using my podcast as an outlet to be vulnerable, talk about everything going on in my life so that, at the end of the day, the truth always comes out and to just kind of be patient with myself."

Todd and Julie Chrisley are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

