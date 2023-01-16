Todd, Julie Chrisley report to prison after reality TV couple found guilty on federal bank fraud, tax evasion

Todd and Julie Chrisley surrendered to separate prisons Tuesday following their federal tax evasion convictions last year by noon, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison after a jury found the couple guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, in addition to conspiring to defraud the IRS.

Prior to reporting to prison, Todd shared a religious message to his Instagram.

"HE is always on time… #fightthegoodfight," Todd captioned a video of a religious song performance.

Todd and Julie's children commented on the post.

"I love you daddy," Savannah Chrisley wrote.

"I love you more my beauty and always will. Isn't it great when he's 4 days late and he's still on time?" Todd cryptically responded.

"I love you daddy this isn't over," Kyle Chrisley also commented.

Prosecutors alleged that the Chrisleys submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans. In addition, they claimed Julie also submitted a false credit report and fake bank statements when trying to rent a house in California.

The Chrisleys were denied bail pending an appeal in a court hearing earlier this month.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie was given a seven-year prison sentence after initially being indicted in August 2019 on bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

They will each have to complete 16 months of probation following the end of their prison sentences.

Julie Chrisley's convictions included conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. She was also hit with wire fraud and obstruction of justice charges. She reported to the satellite minimum security camp at the BOP facility in Lexington, a source confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Todd Chrisley was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. He checked into the minimum security facility, Federal Prison Camp Pensacola.

After they were found guilty, U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross allowed the Chrisleys to remain free on bond on the condition they receive location monitoring and home detention.

"Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions," Chrisley family attorney Alex Little said in a statement to Fox News Digital at the time. "Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."

The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars acknowledged the conviction during a podcast episode. Despite being "not allowed" to discuss the case in-depth, the couple wanted the audience to know "that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now."

"But we still hold steadfast in our faith, and we trust that God will do what he does best because God’s a miracle worker," Todd said.

"We’re alive and kicking, and we appreciate all the support we have received from everyone."

The Chrisleys did see a minor court victory in 2019 when the Georgia Department of Revenue cleared the couple of a $2 million state tax evasion charge stemming from a two-year investigation from nearly eight years of returns beginning in 2008.

"Julie and I knew all along that we had done nothing wrong and that when the facts all came out, we would be fine," Todd said in a statement at the time. "We’re just glad that the Department of Revenue was willing to keep an open mind and look at all the evidence."

The Department of Revenue dropped its claim that the couple owed more than $2.1 million in unpaid state taxes, penalties and interest, and updated the total outstanding debt to under $110,000.