Todd Chrisley shares religious message shortly before he and wife Julie are set to report to prison

Todd Chrisley shared a religious message to his Instagram the night before the "Chrisley Knows Best" star is set to report to prison.

"HE is always on time… #fightthegoodfight," Todd captioned a video of a religious song performance.

Todd's children commented messages of support on the post.

"I love you daddy," Savannah Chrisley wrote.

"I love you more my beauty and always will. Isn't it great when he's 4 days late and he's still on time?" Todd cryptically responded.

"I love you daddy this isn't over," Kyle Chrisley also commented.

After being convicted of federal tax evasion, Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley acknowledged the court case on an episode of their podcast in June.

The couple noted they were "not allowed" to discuss the case in-depth, but wanted the audience to know "that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now."

"But we still hold steadfast in our faith, and we trust that God will do what he does best because God’s a miracle worker," Todd said. "We’re alive and kicking, and we appreciate all the support we have received from everyone."

The reality TV couple will report to prison on Jan. 17 after being denied bail pending appeal. Todd and Julie's motion to extend their surrender date by 21 days was also denied during a court hearing on Jan. 10.

The Chrisleys were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison during a hearing in November after the two were convicted of federal tax evasion. Todd was sentenced to 12 years, while Julie was given seven.

On a later episode of the "Chrisley Confessions" podcast, Todd revealed that both he and his wife appealed their tax fraud conviction but are "not allowed" to discuss any further details.

"We cannot discuss the case because the appeal has now been, however they do it, I think it was filed yesterday or the day before yesterday," Todd shared last month. "Our attorneys noticed [sic] the courts that they were appealing this."

Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. She was also hit with wire fraud and obstruction of justice charges.

Prosecutors alleged that the Chrisleys submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans. They said Julie also submitted a false credit report and fake bank statements when trying to rent a house in California.

They used a company they controlled to hide income to keep the IRS from collecting unpaid taxes owed by Todd, prosecutors said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.