Todd, Julie Chrisley to report to prison after extension and bail pending appeal denied

Todd and Julie Chrisley were denied bail pending appeal in a court hearing Tuesday.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars' motion to extend their surrender date by 21 days was also denied, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The reality TV stars will report to prison on Jan. 17. Todd will serve his time at the minimum-security prison, Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, according to multiple reports.

Meanwhile, Julie will reportedly serve her time at Federal Correctional Institution and Federal Prison Camp Marianna.

The Chrisleys were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison during a hearing in November after the two were convicted of federal tax evasion. Todd was sentenced to 12 years while Julie was given seven.

On an episode of the "Chrisley Confessions" podcast, Todd revealed that both he and his wife appealed their tax fraud conviction but are "not allowed" to discuss any further details.

"We cannot discuss the case because the appeal has now been, however they do it, I think it was filed yesterday or the day before yesterday," Todd shared last month. "Our attorneys noticed [sic] the courts that they were appealing this."

Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. She was also hit with wire fraud and obstruction of justice charges.

Prosecutors alleged that the Chrisleys submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans. They said Julie also submitted a false credit report and fake bank statements when trying to rent a house in California.

They used a company they controlled to hide income to keep the IRS from collecting unpaid taxes owed by Todd, prosecutors said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.