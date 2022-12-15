Todd and Julie Chrisley will report to Florida prisons in January

Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to begin their prison sentences in Florida in January.

According to People magazine, Todd will serve his sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola and Julie will be held at Federal Correctional Institution Marianna, roughly two and a half hours away.

The couple’s sentences will begin on Jan. 17.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison in their federal tax evasion case last month.

TODD, JULIE CHRISLEY'S ‘CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST' SHOW WILL AIR FINAL EPISODES NEXT YEAR AFTER PRISON SENTENCING

The couple's lawyer did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

On the latest episode of "Chrisley Confessions" podcast, Todd revealed that both he and Julie appealed their tax fraud conviction but are "not allowed" to discuss any further details.

"We cannot discuss the case because the appeal has now been, however they do it, I think it was filed yesterday or the day before yesterday," Todd shared. "Our attorneys noticed the courts that they were appealing this."

'CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST' STARS JULIE AND TODD CHRISLEY: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE REALITY TV COUPLE AND THEIR FAMILY

He added, "So, we're not allowed to discuss it, so don't think we're avoiding wanting to tell you something because we're not. It's that we've been told we cannot."

During the episode, Todd thanked loyal fans for their support throughout their legal troubles: "We appreciate all the prayers that we get every day. We are bombarded with — which is a blessing — with mail, with gifts, with just thoughts of generosity and offers to help us in any way possible and that they are praying for us," he said.

He concluded with asking listeners to pray for him: "If you are praying for my demise, then I pray that God blocks your prayer. If you're praying for our blessings, then I'm reinforcing your prayer and asking God to listen to the masses that are praying for us."

The Chrisleys were first indicted on tax evasion charges in August 2019 and denied the allegations. They were found guilty on all charges earlier this year, and during a hearing in November, Todd was sentenced to 12 years while Julie received seven years. They were also each given 16 months of probation.

Todd and Julie Chrisley rose to fame while starring in a handful of reality TV shows. "Chrisley Knows Best" followed the family's endeavors beginning in 2014. The show has run for nine seasons, with the 10th, filmed before the federal crimes trial, airing in 2023.

There has been no official word from NBCUniversal regarding the family's other two shows, but according to Deadline, they have been canceled.

The couple's children, Savannah and Chase, started their own reality TV show in 2019 titled "Growing Up Chrisley." It featured the two kids trying to prove to their dad that they could make it on their own.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Todd Chrisley had also signed onto a new project with E!

The reality TV star had been set to host a dating show called "Love Limo," but like "Growing Up Chrisley," the show has been scrapped, per Deadline.

Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. She was also hit with wire fraud and obstruction of justice charges.