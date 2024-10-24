Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Todd Chrisley removed from prison chapel position while serving 10-year sentence for fraud

'Chrisley Knows Best' star Todd Chrisley previously worked as assistant to the chaplain while serving time in prison

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Todd Chrisley was removed from his role in the prison chapel as he serves out his 10-year sentence for tax evasion, fraud and conspiracy.

Todd, 55, is no longer working as the assistant to the prison chaplain after "associating with inmates" in the Residential Drug Abuse Program, his attorney,Jay Surgent, told People magazine.

The reality TV star also lost his small office in the chapel where he performed volunteer work. 

Todd was "very disappointed and upset that he can no longer participate in the administration of the set-up for religious services at Pensacola, which includes Christian, Jewish, and Muslim services," Surgent added.

Todd Chrisley on Chrisley Knows Best

Todd Chrisley lost his role as the assistant to the chaplain while in prison, according to his attorney. (Getty Images)

Julie and Todd Chrisley during their show

Julie and Todd Chrisley are both serving sentences for tax evasion and fraud. (Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to Todd's attorney as well as Federal Prison Camp Pensacola for comment.

Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, are currently serving out their combined 19-year sentence at separate facilities in Kentucky and Florida. Each reported to prison on January 17, 2023, after being convicted of federal bank fraud and tax evasion.

Todd was originally sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie was given seven, after initially being indicted in August 2019 on bank fraud and tax evasion charges. However, both of their sentences have since been reduced. They will also each complete 16 months of probation following the end of their prison sentences.

Julie's convictions included conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. She was also hit with wire fraud and obstruction-of-justice charges. She reported to the satellite minimum-security camp at the BOP facility in Lexington, a source confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time.

Savannah with her parents

Julie and Todd Chrisley gained fame for their reality TV show "Chrisley Knows Best." (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Concert For Love And Acceptance)

Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. He checked into a minimum-security facility, Federal Prison Camp Pensacola.

Prosecutors had claimed that the Chrisleys had submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans and that Julie specifically had submitted fake credit reports while trying to rent a home in California.

Chrisley Knows Best family

"Chrisley Knows Best" ran for nine seasons, from 2014 to 2023. (Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Since reporting to prison, the couple's children have claimed that the reality TV duo have experienced "inhumane treatment." The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars had no air conditioning and had encountered poisonous snakes, the two said on an episode of "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley."

"No s---….I don't care if you killed somebody, if you're in a government facility, you should have air conditioning. Like that's just ridiculous," Chase Chrisley said while speaking about the "nightmare" environment.

"Air conditioning is the least of it. Whenever you've got black mold, asbestos, lead-based paint, snakes," Savannah continued.

"It's not ‘Fear Factor,’" Chase responded before Savannah chimed in, "I mean, Chase, it is prison, so we're not gonna sit here and act like it should be the Four Seasons."

