Chrisley children celebrate Trump's plan to pardon reality TV parents in fraud, tax evasion case

Shortly after President Donald Trump announced his plan to pardon Todd and Julie Chrisley for their bank fraud and tax evasion charges, the "Chrisley Knows Best" stars' children were quick to share their excitement.

"I am grateful to God and extremely grateful to President Trump and his entire administration," the couple's son, Chase, said in a statement to the New York Post. "I’m beyond thankful to finally have my parents back home and my family together again!"

"I'm ecstatic," Kyle, whose biological mom is Todd's ex-wife, Teresa Terry, told E! News. "Truly. I just found out a little bit ago, and I still just can't believe it. I know Savannah had been working at this for so long, and she never gave up. So I'm just grateful to her and to President Trump for making this happen for my dad and Julie."

TRUMP ANNOUNCES PARDON FOR TODD AND JULIE CHRISLEY AFTER REALITY TV STARS' FRAUD, TAX EVASION CONVICTIONS

"I know they can't wait to get home and just be with family, and I'm going to remain hopeful that another reconciliation is possible," Kyle, who has been estranged from his father for years, added.

Todd and Julie were convicted of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, as well as tax evasion, and sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively. Their sentences were later reduced.

"It’s a terrible thing, but it’s a great thing, because your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow. Is that OK? We’ll try getting it done tomorrow," Trump told their daughter Savannah Chrisley, and son Chase, in a phone call from the Oval Office on Tuesday that was posted onto an X account of a White House aide. The post was captioned in part, "Trump Knows Best!"

Savannah has been advocating for their release since the pair went to prison in January 2023 and reached out to Trump for a pardon earlier this year after their conviction was upheld by a three-judge panel last summer.

"Thank you so much, Mr. President," Savannah could be heard saying on the call. Chase, through tears, added, "I just want to say thank you for bringing my parents back."

Trump told Savannah and Chase to give their parents his "regards and wish them a good life."

"They were given pretty harsh treatment based on what I’m hearing, pretty harsh treatment," Trump said. "Congratulate your parents, and I hear they're terrific people. This should not have happened."

After the phone call with Trump, Savannah posted a video on her Instagram saying she got the call from the president that he was signing pardon papers for her parents while she was walking into Sam's Club.

"So, both of my parents are coming home tonight or tomorrow, and I still don't believe it's real!" she exclaimed.

She said she will be "forever grateful" to Trump and his administration as well as her lawyers and everyone else who "put in countless hours" to "make sure that my parents got home."

"My parents get to start their lives over!" she added, saying she "vowed to stand next to you and your administration, exposing the corruption and continue fighting for the men and women who are in prison … Thank you, thank you, thank you and I will repay your kindness to every person that I meet, so thank God for a president like Donald J. Trump. Thank you, God, for a president who wants to restore families and loves people … and took the time to call me from the Oval Office to let me know my parents are getting their lives back."

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this post.