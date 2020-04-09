Todd Chrisley reveals hospitalization over coronavirus: 'the sickest I've ever been'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Todd Chrisley is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19 and he is now divulging details about how the novel coronavirus left him hospitalized for days.

The reality television star joined his wife, Julie Chrisley, on their podcast "Chrisley Confessions" on Tuesday to open up about his symptoms and what the family has faced since his diagnosis.

"I mean, folks, come on. Can we talk about this b---h called corona? I have been battling corona for three weeks. I was in the hospital for four and a half days, fever between 100 to 103, and it has been the sickest that I have ever been in the 52 years that I have been on this earth," Todd opens up the podcast.

Todd explained that he turned 52 on April 6, and while it's been three weeks since contracting the virus, he still has not bounced back to himself just yet.

"As of right now, folks I still am not clicking on all cylinders. I'm probably about 70 to 75 percent of what I'm normally am. But that last 25 percent is kicking my a--," he continued.

Todd and Julie stressed the importance of social distancing, urging listeners to take the virus seriously no matter what doubts they may have.

"I think for the people out there who are not taking it seriously, that's what we want you to hear from today's episode. This is serious. This is something that we've been dealing with for the past few weeks. Todd and I have been together for 25 years. I have never in 25 years seen him as sick as what he's been the past few weeks," Julie explained.

"If you are doubting, if you are blessed enough not to be affected by corona personally, you need to know that this is serious. There are people who are dying. We have to practice social distancing and we have to stay in if at all possible."

Todd says his biggest concern right now is the elderly population, as well as those who have underlying health conditions, as citizens who fall under those categories have been deemed the most at-risk of suffering complications from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"I think about the elderly out there who may not be as strong as I am -- hell, there may be some stronger than I am -- and how they're having to deal with this with an underlying condition," Todd furthered. "Then I watch the news and I see infants that are contracting this. It just breaks my heart. I have never seen our country at a standstill. I have never been in a place in this country where I could not go and do what I wanted to do within reason."

Chrisley joins a long list of celebrities who have contracted the novel coronavirus, including Idris Elba, Debi Mazar, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.