Todd Chrisley, wife Julie denied Cayman Islands trip amid tax-evasion case

Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie's request to travel to the Cayman Islands for a Thanksgiving vacation was denied, according to a TMZ report.

The outlet reported Wednesday that a judge upheld a court order which provides a standard protocol for defendants in federal tax evasion cases similar to the Chrisleys.

The court order says the couple must turn over their passports to the court and maintains that international travel is strictly prohibited aside from extraordinary circumstances. A holiday trip does not qualify.

Court documents obtained by the gossip site showed that the Chrisleys requested temporary custody of their passports so they could travel to the islands for a week over the Thanksgiving break.

The outlet said the couple detailed their plans to the court, in which they were to fly commercially and stay locally at a resort condo. According to TMZ, the Georgia natives indicated that they wanted to spend time with their children and grandchildren.

Per TMZ, as part of the couple’s bond release, Todd and Julie Chrisley were hit with stern travel restrictions and can only move around in Georgia, Tennessee and California for the filming of their reality shows “Chrisley Knows Best,” and their children's spinoff series “Growing Up Chrisley.”

In order for the pair to travel to California, they must first notify their probation officers. The Chrisleys maintain that the U. S. Attorney’s Office hasn’t objected to their travel request yet, so they’re holding out hope.

In August, the Chrisleys pleaded not guilty to tax evasion and other federal charges during an initial court appearance.

Although their federal case is still ongoing, last month, the Chrisleys reached a settlement in their Georgia tax-evasion case after allegedly failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in Georgia income taxes.

A spokesman for the couple, Allan Mayer, announced at the time that the couple reached an agreement with the Georgia Department of Revenue. The agreement, which was signed by the Chrisleys on Sept. 27, credited them with tax refunds for some tax years and said they owed nothing in others.

According to the settlement, the Chrisleys agreed to pay a little under $150,000 to resolve the claims, in which they were accused of evading nearly $2 million in state taxes between 2008 and 2016.

