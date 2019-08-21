Todd Chrisley speaks out over Lindsie's allegations: 'She is still my daughter'

Embattled reality star Todd Chrisley is speaking out after his estranged daughter, Lindsie, claimed she feared for her safety amid their ongoing family drama.

Lindsie accused her dad of trying to extort her over an intimate video allegedly filmed with a star of ABC's "The Bachelorette," Josh Murray. The 29-year-old filed a police report in Georgia claiming that Todd, 50, and her brother, Chase, 23, harassed and threatened her over the tape that Chase allegedly purchased from her.

Chrisley denies the allegations. He recently told People that he’s upset by her decision to make their family matters public, but still considers her part of the family.

“As I’ve said before, it’s heartbreaking that Lindsie feels the need to air her private issues in public. But whatever she says, she is still my daughter and Chase and Savannah’s sister,” Todd told the outlet.

“We have always loved her, we will always love her, and we are here for her,” he said.

Todd previously denied Lindsie’s allegations against him in a statement to Fox News.

"It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public," he said. "We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016. Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me. Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her."

TMZ caught up with Lindsie outside her lawyer’s office in Atlanta, where she walked with additional security, saying it was, “for my safety.”

“I just think that any time that something like this goes on within a family and the things that have gone on in the past week that it’s important for me to protect my safety and for my child,” she explained to the outlet.

The gossip site reported that she was traveling with an armed guard, but her lawyer explained to Fox News that the added security was there as a precaution at his request.

“Whenever I have press in my office and there are a large group and people are coming in and out, we have a local police officer at the office,” attorney Musa M. Ghanayem explained.

Last week, Julie and Todd Chrisley pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of tax evasion and fraud charges and were released on $100,000 bonds.

If convicted of all counts, the reality personalities would face up to 30 years each behind bars.

The family pinned the allegations on a disgruntled former employee whom they accused of stealing from them before his firing. There was initial speculation that the family was allegedly extorting Lindsie in connection with the tax evasion charges, but she has denied any involvement.

Chase Chrisley, meanwhile, was hit with a $16,000 tax lien for allegedly not paying income taxes in 2014. A rep for the family didn't comment on the lien allegations, but a source close to the brood told Fox News, "The Chrisleys’ accountant in New York doesn’t know anything about any [Internal Revenue Service] lien on Chase and says he owes nothing for 2014."