Todd Chrisley, wife Julie surrender to authorities on tax evasion charges

"Chrisley Knows Best" stars Julie and Todd Chrisley surrendered to authorities on Wednesday, a rep for the U.S. attorney's office confirmed to Fox News.

The couple was indicted the day before on 12 counts of conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax evasion.

If convicted of all counts, the reality personalities face up to 30 years each behind bars.

TODD CHRISLEY'S SON CHASE HIT WITH $16G TAX LIEN

Todd Chrisley’s attorneys, Bruce H. Morris and Stephen Friedberg, told us in a statement Tuesday: “The allegations contained in the indictment are based on complete falsehoods. The Chrisleys are innocent of all charges.”

On Monday night, Todd, 50, posted a lengthy Instagram note telling fans that an upcoming indictment was due to a disgruntled former employee stealing from his family and trying to retaliate against them after he was fired in 2012.

TODD CHRISLEY: GOD IS GIVING ME A VOICE

The star wrote that he wouldn't go into detail, but said the former employee's alleged crimes included “all kinds of really bad stuff like creating phony documents, forging our signatures, and threatening other employees with violence if they said anything.”

Todd explained that the unidentified man spied on them and went as far as to take forged documents to the U.S. attorney’s office to get him and his wife in legal trouble.

'CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST' STAR TODD CHRISLEY'S SON KYLE ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES, ALLEGED DEATH THREATS

“[We] even discovered that he illegally bugged our home,” he wrote. “Needless to say, we fired the guy and took him to court — and that’s when the real trouble started. To get revenge, he took a bunch of his phony documents to the U.S. Attorney’s office and told them we had committed all kinds of financial crimes, like tax evasion and bank fraud. That got their attention all right, but once we had a chance to explain who he was and what he’d done to us, they realized it was all a bunch of nonsense and they sent him on his way.”

TODD CHRISLEY: DISGRUNTLED EX-EMPLOYEE BEHIND UPCOMING TAX EVASION, FRAUD INDICTMENTS

On Tuesday, right around the time news broke of the Chrisleys' indictment, Todd posted a promo for "Growing Up Chrisley."

A week earlier, Todd posted a series of cryptic Instagram messages, including one that reads, "The older I got, the more I realize the value of privacy, of cultivating your inner circle and only letting certain people in." He captioned the textual image, "No one is promised tomorrow so make the days you have with the ones you love and trust matter."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another post admonished big spending on designer labels. Todd captioned that snap, "If only we knew this in our youth we could’ve saved so many tears and heartaches, but once realized everything else in life makes more sense."

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.