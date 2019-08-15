Todd Chrisley denies extorting daughter over sex video with 'Bachelorette' star

Todd Chrisley is facing another shocking allegation, this time from his own daughter.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" star's estranged daughter Lindsie accused him of trying to extort her over a sex video allegedly filmed with a star of ABC's "The Bachelorette," an allegation Todd vehemently denies.

TMZ reports that Lindsie, 29, filed a police report in Georgia claiming that Todd, 50, and her brother, Chase, harassed and threatened her over an intimate tape Chase allegedly purchased from her.

TODD CHRISLEY: GOD IS GIVING ME A VOICE

In the police report, Lindsie, who is estranged from the reality show family, alleges that Chase, 23, and Todd threatened to release the intimate footage if she didn't cooperate and lie about an unspecified "incident."

Sources close to Lindsie told the site that the "incident" referred to Todd's alleged tax evasion.

Todd denied Lindsie's allegations, telling Fox News: "It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016. Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me. Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

'CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST' STAR TODD CHRISLEY'S SON KYLE ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES, ALLEGED DEATH THREATS

TODD CHRISLEY: DISGRUNTLED EX-EMPLOYEE BEHIND UPCOMING TAX EVASION, FRAUD INDICTMENTS

Law enforcement sources in Georgia claimed that Lindsie's case was dismissed because she alleged that the harassment occurred in Tennessee, outside of their jurisdiction.

Sources close to Todd believe that Lindsie may have been the source of the federal investigation and subsequent indictment of Todd and his wife Julie, an allegation Lindsie's attorney slammed as false.

"Lindsie would like to thank all of her fans and supporters. The circumstances Todd and Julie find themselves in, is quite unfortunate," Lindsie's attorney, Musa M. Ghanayem, told Entertainment Tonight in a statement.

"It was reported that Lindsie was the source of the information that led to her father's arrest," the statement continued. "That is untrue. She was not the source of this information. Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family and as a result, has been distancing herself from the Chrisley family since 2017. Lindsie is currently processing the events that have unfolded. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and pray for a just resolution. We will have more to say when the opportunity presents itself."

TODD, JULIE CHRISLEY DENY FEDERAL TAX EVASION, FRAUD ALLEGATIONS

'CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST' STAR SAVANNAH CHRISLEY ENGAGED TO HOCKEY PLAYER NIC KERDILES

On Wednesday, Julie and Todd Chrisley pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of tax evasion and fraud charges and were released on $100,000 bonds.

If convicted of all counts, the reality personalities would face up to 30 years each behind bars.

The family denied wrongdoing and pinned the allegations on a disgruntled former employee whom they accused of stealing from them before his firing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chase Chrisley, meanwhile, was hit with a $16,000 tax lien for allegedly not paying income taxes in 2014. A rep for the family didn't comment on the lien allegations, but a source close to the brood told Fox News, "The Chrisleys’ accountant in New York doesn’t know anything about any IRS lien on Chase and says he owes nothing for 2014."