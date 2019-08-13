Todd Chrisley: Disgruntled ex-employee behind upcoming federal tax evasion indictment

USA Network star Todd Chrisley revealed that a disgruntled former employee is helping bring a federal indictment on him over alleged financial crimes, but he denies he committed any illegal activity.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” star took to Instagram on Monday to explain the situation in a lengthy text post accompanied by a picture of him and his family. In his missive, he makes vague references to a vindictive former employee who allegedly stole from the family and forged documents.

“I’ve never talked about this publicly before, but there’s been a cloud hanging over Julie and me and our entire family for the past seven years. It all started back in 2012, when we discovered that a trusted employee of ours had been stealing from us big time,” Todd, 50, began.

'CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST' STAR TODD CHRISLEY'S SON KYLE ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES, ALLEGED DEATH THREATS

The star noted that he would not go into detail, but said the crimes included “all kinds of really bad stuff like creating phony documents, forging our signatures, and threatening other employees with violence if they said anything.”

Chrisley explained that the unidentified man spied on them and went as far as to take forged documents to the U.S. Attorney’s office to try and get him and his wife in legal trouble.

“[We] even discovered that he illegally bugged our home,” he wrote. “Needless to say, we fired the guy and took him to court — and that’s when the real trouble started. To get revenge, he took a bunch of his phony documents to the U.S. Attorney’s office and told them we had committed all kinds of financial crimes, like tax evasion and bank fraud. That got their attention all right, but once we had a chance to explain who he was and what he’d done to us, they realized it was all a bunch of nonsense and they sent him on his way.”

TODD CHRISLEY: GOD IS GIVING ME A VOICE

He goes on to explain that the man somehow got a different crop of investigators at the U.S. Attorney’s office to reopen the case and grant him immunity from prosecution.

“As a result, it looks like later this week Julie and I are going to be named in a federal indictment charging us with tax evasion and probably a bunch of other financial crimes as well.”

'CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST' STAR SAVANNAH CHRISLEY ENGAGED TO HOCKEY PLAYER NIC KERDILES

He continued: “I’m telling you all this now because we have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of. Not only do we know we’ve done nothing wrong, but we’ve got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it.”

The reality star concluded with a note to fans about relying on his faith during the difficult time ahead.

“Anyway, when all is said and done, we trust in God and God says to us in Jeremiah 51:36, ‘I will defend you. I will be your lawyer. I will plead your case.’ We know that if and when this goes to court, the truth will prevail and the charges against us will be exposed for the outrageous lies they are,” he wrote. “As it says in Proverbs 3:5-6, ‘Trust in the Lord with all your heart. And lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight.’“

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Representatives for Chrisley had no further comment when reached by Fox News.