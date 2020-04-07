‘Sister Wives’ star Kody Brown, 4 spouses explain how they’re living in quarantine amid coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kody Brown and his wives Christine, Meri, Robyn and Janelle Brown are all trying to make it work while living in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 51-year-old and his unconventional family are the stars of TLC’s “Sister Wives,” which shows how they navigate life in a world that seems to shun their lifestyle. The series has been airing since 2010.

“Normal life has ceased for me, my wives and our family,” Brown told Us Weekly on Tuesday. “We’re all working from home, however, some of us are not able to do necessary travel for work, and some of our entire industries are shut down. Two of my wives run an online business so they are still working remotely but they aren’t able to do some of the in-person tasks they normally do. Overall there have been some setbacks and some things have slowed down significantly.”

The reality TV star and his wives share a combined 18 children, nine who are 18 or younger.

“We’re still in contact and talking a lot, but because nothing is going on in our lives, life has gotten a bit boring,” he said. “There’s not much to discuss other than checking in on the kids, who are doing school from home. There’s no new news within our family but obviously we’re keeping updated about the news of the world. Instead of talking about the weather we’re talking about coronavirus.

“The discussions have shifted to obsession!” he admitted. “We’ve been asking each other, ‘Do you have any friends or know anybody who has it?’ Other than that, there’s not much else to talk about.”

Christine, 47, said she’s been coming up with activities to keep the family busy while practicing social distancing.

“We’ve been doing embroidery, cross-stitching and crocheting,” she said. “I’m teaching the girls how to do more handiwork. Kody crafting? Not yet, I can’t imagine him holding a glue gun. We’ve been making our own products with raw ingredients, we’ve been really trying not to go to the store, so I even made my own face moisturizer.”

Janelle, 50, shared it hasn’t been easy being quarantined without their entire family being together.

“I really think it would have been easier to deal with being quarantined if we were all under one roof because we’re having to be so separate,” she said. “We have to limit family gatherings, and if we were together, our exposure would be one less person going to the grocery store instead of doing it for separate households. There would be more camaraderie.”

“Since we’re staying so distant from each other we need to make phone calls and find other ways to stay in touch as much as possible, like video chat or sending care packages,” chimed Robyn, 41. “That’s one of the things I’m noticing. I’m talking to my family more because I have the time and because we’re all worried now.”

As for Meri, 49, she’s grateful her job allows her to work from home.

“My typical schedule involves a lot of travel and I always feel blessed when I get to be at home more than a little bit of time,” she said. “Luckily, I’m able to work from home so this doesn’t feel out of the norm for me, at this point. I’ve limited where I go and my daily errand running. I’m not seeing much of the rest of the family because we’re all quarantining, so it’s a little weird that we can’t get together but we know it’s best to stay in our own individual homes.”

Back in February 2019, Robyn told Fox News that faith has been essential in keeping the peace within the union.

“It absolutely guides us in everything that we do,” she explained. “You don’t see a lot of catfights in our family, and a lot of that is because culturally and spiritually we are taught that we treat each other with charity and with love and we… go forward with a Christ-like type of attitude towards each other.”

“If we didn’t have the guidance of faith, religion or spirituality in our lives, I don’t think we’d ever be able to be functional in this kind of lifestyle,” said Kody Brown.