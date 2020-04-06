Katharine McPhee re-wears 'American Idol' dress from 14 years ago: 'Day 26 of quarantine'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Katharine McPhee is throwing it back to her days on "American Idol" while in quarantine.

The 36-year-old songstress took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of herself donning a dress that she wore on stage while competing on "Idol."

The yellow dress featured a low V-cut, a high thigh-slit and was buttoned down the front.

The post contained two photos, one of McPhee wearing the dress in present day, and a second of McPhee wearing the dress 14 years ago, during the fifth season of the popular singing competition show.

Not much seems to have changed for McPhee in all those years, save for her hair, which was long and curled in the throwback pic, and simply hung behind her back in the modern photo.

"It’s day 26 of quarantine and we’re breaking out dresses from 14 years ago," the singer wrote in the caption. "Might have to resurrect this moment, on a red carpet, once we are out of this."

McPhee also referenced her time on "Idol" with an Instagram post on Saturday.

The post contained a video of McPhee comically recreating her audition for the competition show, spliced with footage of the judges from her original audition.

The video kicks off with the iconic "American Idol" logo and theme music before audio of Simon Cowell kicks in: "Hi sweetheart, what's your name?"

The signer-actress carries out a conversation with the judges in the footage as if they were present in the room.

The post was made to promote an upcoming Instagram Live concert which was "American Idol" themed.

McPhee and her husband David Foster have regularly been hosting Instagram Live concerts during the coronavirus quarantine.