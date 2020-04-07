Olivia Jade shares bathrobe selfie during coronavirus quarantine at home

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Olivia Jade has appeared to be holed up at home since long before the coronavirus pandemic due to her parents' ongoing legal drama with the college admissions scandal.

But the 20-year-old took to her Instagram on Monday night to give fans a sneak peek of what she's been up to at home while presumably in quarantine.

Lori Loughlin's youngest daughter appeared to enjoy a relaxing night, judging by a mirror selfie she snapped just minutes after getting out of a bubble bath.

In the Instagram pic, Olivia Jade maintains a serious face as she uses one hand to snap the selfie with her cell phone and the other to cover up her cleavage as the white bathrobe she's wearing is falling off of her shoulders.

She also used a simple bubble bath emoji to caption her bathroom selfie. Hours later, Olivia Jade shared a video clip to her Instagram story seated in front of a fireplace.

It was the first Instagram post Olivia Jade shared with fans in a month. Fans complimented the former University of Southern California student in the comments section.

"my jaw just dropped," one fan complimented the 20-year-old.

"Natural beauty," wrote another.

"miss u sm," another fan wrote, calling attention to the blogger's lack of posts in recent weeks.

"your skin looks soooo good," another fan said.

Last month, Loughlin, her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and their co-defendants in the college scandal received good news after a judge presiding over the case ordered USC to turn over redacted documents in the hopes of showing that the university has a habit of favoring admission to students with influence.

The judge argued that the university has been misleading the court by redacting information in the documents it has already produced that point to its use of a “side-door” for people with money and power.

Loughlin and Giannulli’s defense, meanwhile, has been arguing that the couple was unaware the money they were giving to scam mastermind William “Rick” Singer did not go directly to USC as donations, but rather personal bribes to key officials.

Loughlin and Giannulli previously pleaded not guilty to expanded charges of bribery along with 11 other parents swept up in the scandal. The duo has been accused of arranging a total collective payment of $500,000 to Singer to get their daughters recruited to USC as athletes on the crew team, despite never having participated in the sport.

The couple's trial is scheduled to begin in October.

