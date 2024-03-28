Tish Cyrus having 'issues' with husband Dominic Purcell amid reports he dated daughter Noah before marriage

Tish Cyrus is working through "issues" with husband Dominic Purcell, admitting at times that their personalities clash.

"The growth I truly have had with him is crazy," the music manager said on her "Sorry We’re Stoned" podcast with daughter Brandi, 36. "I had to really grow, because I am so easily offended."

Tish revealed that the "Prison Break" alum, whom she married last year following her divorce from country star Billy Ray Cyrus, "is just very blunt, like there is no warm and fuzzy – unless I’m upset or sad or something, of course, he’s going to coddle me for a second."

She said, as an adopted only child, "I was coddled a lot, so I kind of have needed that, but that’s just not who he is."

She added, "This is where I’ve grown. I feel like instead now of me getting so offended – because I respect and love him – that we have conversations, and instead of like getting so offended about it and taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion, I’ve never been good at that."

She continued, "These are definitely issues, but also because I love him, that I’m dealing with."

Tish and Purcell began dating in 2022 and tied the knot last August.

She told spiritual teacher Jill Wintersteen, who was a guest on their Thursday episode, "It is crazy because I’m a Taurus, and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing that I read said it was like don’t even do it. It is the absolute worst pairing."

She admitted, "I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago," as Wintersteen explained that "anybody can get along with anybody as long as they’re reaching for the higher energies."

The couple’s relationship timeline has been under scrutiny recently after a source revealed to Fox News Digital that Purcell first dated Tish's 24-year-old daughter, Noah.

As the source explained, Noah and Purcell saw each other on and off, but they had cut ties completely by the time Tish started seeing him. She was aware of his previous relationship with Noah when she decided to pursue her own romance with him.

Tish seemed to address the gossip on an earlier episode of the podcast while they were discussing rumors with guest Wiz Khalifa.

Cyrus acknowledged that there was chatter going around about her, "but we're not going to talk about it."

A source also told Fox News Digital that Tish had hired security to keep Noah away from their wedding, which was held at daughter Miley Cyrus' Malibu home.

Billy Ray also married his much-younger wife, singer Firerose, last September in a small ceremony.

Tish and Billy Ray married in 1993, and she filed for divorce in 2022.

Their divorce has also seemingly caused a rift between Billy Ray and Miley, with whom he costarred on "Hannah Montana" when she was younger, notably when she snubbed him during her recent Grammy win.