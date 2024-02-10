Billy Ray Cyrus shares cryptic message about 'love' amid rift with Miley and Tish Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus is focusing on "love" after his daughter, Miley Cyrus, notably excluded his name during her 2024 Grammy Awards acceptance speech.

Billy Ray took to Instagram to share a picture of him and his wife of four months, Firerose, in a field.

"Love is the answer," the couple captioned the picture, adding a red heart emoji.

The post came two days after Miley did not acknowledge her father after winning best pop solo performance and record of the year awards, her first Grammys. Miley did mention mother Tish Cyrus, sister Brandi Cyrus and boyfriend Maxx Morando during her acceptance speech.

MILEY CYRUS' FAME FROM BILLY RAY'S DAUGHTER TO DISNEY, 'PUSHING SEXUAL BOUNDARIES,' TOPLESS PHOTO DRAMA

APP USERS CLICK HERE

"Thank you all so much," Miley concluded her speech before jokingly adding, "I don't think I forgot anyone, but I might've forgotten underwear. Bye!"

Following the "Flowers" singer's big night, Miley doubled down on her acceptance speech and took to Instagram to thank people close to her. Billy Ray was not included by name in her caption.

"To my mommy @tishcyruspurcell I love you more than anything in the entire universe," Miley's caption said. "My family, @brandicyrus thank you for being there like always, my godmother @dollyparton - I felt your fairy dust everywhere."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Representatives for Billy Ray and Miley did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The Cyrus family has been navigating a rift. Tish and Billy Ray formally divorced in 2022, but it was not their first filing. Billy Ray filed for divorce in 2010, but the two worked things out and reconciled a year later. In June 2013, Tish filed for divorce again, but the couple reunited a month later.

They share five children: Brandi and Trace from Tish’s first husband, Baxter Neal Helson, who were later adopted by Billy Ray, and Miley, Braison and Noah. Billy Ray also has a son, Christopher Cody Cyrus, from a relationship with Kristin Luckey.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

At the time of the divorce, they revealed they had been separated for two years.

Following the divorce, Billy Ray married musician Firerose, and Tish married "Prison Break" star Dominic Purcell.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP