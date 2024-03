Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Tish Cyrus has been making headlines with reports her husband, Dominic Purcell, dated her youngest daughter, Noah Cyrus, before Tish and Purcell got together.

A source told Fox News Digital Purcell, 54, and Noah, 24, had a casual relationship before Tish, 56, began dating him in 2022.

They'd ended things by the time Tish got involved with Purcell, but Tish knew he'd been with her daughter.

Fox News Digital takes a look at the key players in the family drama and what we know so far.

TISH CYRUS HIRED SECURITY TO KEEP DAUGHTER NOAH OUT OF WEDDING TO MAN THEY BOTH DATED: SOURCE

Tish Cyrus

Tish became single when she divorced country superstar Billy Ray Cyrus in 2022. The couple had been married since 1993, and they had three children together – Miley, Braison and Noah. Tish also has two older children, Brandi and Trace, from a previous relationship. Billy Ray adopted both of them.

She managed both Miley and Noah when they were children. She still manages Miley, but she's no longer listed as a manager for Noah.

Last month, on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Tish revealed she'd had a crush on Purcell long before they met. She watched him on "Prison Break" and enjoyed his performance so much she named him her "hall pass" in her marriage, the one person who she could sleep with if the opportunity arose, with no objection from Billy Ray.

She also said then that Purcell had tried to contact her on Instagram in 2016, but she didn't see it until years later. A friend told her that since he was her celebrity crush, she should reach out to him after becoming single in 2022. She did, and he told her he'd had a crush on her.

MILEY CYRUS' MOM TISH HAD ‘COMPLETE PSYCHOLOGICAL BREAKDOWN' DURING BILLY RAY SPLIT: ‘NEVER WANTED A DIVORCE’

Soon after, they went on a lunch date where they "made out for like three hours," she recalled. The very next day, they told each other "I love you." That November, Purcell proposed.

"Dom, along with Miley, planned the entire thing," Tish told Vogue of the proposal. "They knew we would all be together as a family and thought it would be the perfect time."

They publicly announced their engagement in April 2023, and they were married in the backyard of Miley's Malibu home in August.

Noah Cyrus

Noah got her start in Hollywood very early in life, landing her first acting gig when she was just 2 years old. She appeared in two episodes of father Billy Ray's show "Doc." A few years later, she got involved with Disney like big sister Miley, taking small roles on "Hannah Montana." In 2008, she starred in Studio Ghibli's animated classic "Ponyo."

In 2016, she followed in Miley's footsteps again by releasing her first single, "Make Me (Cry)." While she seemingly gave up acting as she got older, with her only adult credit being in a 2021 episode of "American Horror Stories," she has been steadily releasing music and performing since then.

When Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray in 2022, there didn't seem to be any bad blood in the family. Noah did collaborate with her father for a song on her album "The Hardest Part," but that same year she also mentioned her mother in a July interview with Rolling Stone, naming her as someone she loved.

MILEY CYRUS' MOM SLAMS BILLY RAY CYRUS CLAIMS ‘HANNAH MONTANA’ DESTROYED FAMILY

Rumors only began swirling about possible issues when Tish married Purcell in August. Miley, Trace and Brandy attended the small wedding, but Noah and brother Braison weren't there. Instead, Noah took to her Instagram stories that day to share a picture of herself with Braison. She was wearing a Billy Ray Cyrus T-shirt, which some took as a slight toward her mother.

A source told Fox News Digital this week that, behind the scenes, Tish hired security to make sure Noah wouldn't make a surprise appearance.

The controversy continued when Miley failed to name both Noah and Billy Ray in her acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards. When she won the award for record of the year for her song "Flowers," she thanked Tish and Brandi, who had both attended the show as her guests. After naming people on her professional team, she asked "Anyone else?" She answerered herself with, "I don't think I forgot anyone."

Tish did mention Noah during her February "Call Her Daddy" appearance. She'd filed for divorce from Billy Ray in 2010 and 2013 but ultimately got back together with him. She explained on the podcast that she'd stayed to protect Noah, the former couple's youngest child.

"Looking back on it, it would have been better for her had I left. It would have been much better," Tish acknowledged.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Dominic Purcell

Purcell is an actor, and he's been working steadily since the '90s. He's best known for his role on the show "Prison Break," which is where Tish first noticed him. He played the role of Lincoln Burrows.

He was married to film producer Rebecca Williamson from 1998 to 2008, and they share four children: Joseph, Audrey, Augustus and Lily-Rose. They range in ages from 19 to 23.

While Purcell hasn't spoken at length about Tish in interviews, he frequently sings her praises on social media. His Instagram account features several photos of the two of them together, including one from the Grammys, which he also attended.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"A knew experience for me for sure….Sharing the moment with the wife. @tishcyruspurcell and her beautiful daughter Miles @mileycyrus who’s up for a ‘thousand awards’ such an extraordinary talent," he wrote in his caption.



"To the hottest woman on earth my stunningly beautiful wife. What would we all do without you. Humbled to be around you both. … love u."

His most recent post about her was on Feb 24, days before reports about his former relationship with Noah began circulating. He shared a photo from their wedding and wrote, "@tishcyruspurcell the beautiful boss. The matriarch. Settled me right down. Love you. Couldn’t be more proud of you. Your killing it!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He applauded her for her work with her production company, Hopetown Entertainment, and finished his message with "Just bragging on my woman that’s all."