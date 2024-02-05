Miley Cyrus' father silent on Grammy win as speech snub fuels rumors of family feud

Billy Ray Cryus gave no reaction to his daughter's first-ever Grammy win Sunday.

Miley Cyrus took home two awards: best solo pop performance and record of the year.

The record of the year accolade is different from song of the year as it recognizes the entire recording process and team behind the song itself. Cyrus thanked her team, Columbia Records, her mother and her sister, Brandi, while notably leaving out her father, Billy Ray. Miley told the audience she wanted to specifically thank "our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my ‘main gays,’ because look how good I look. Anyone else? Your wife, your fiancée, all the people that we love. Thank you all so much."

"I don't think I forgot anyone," she concluded before adding, "But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!"

The move sparked speculation that a feud exists between the two music industry greats.

"Omg Miley Cyrus thanked her mom but not her dad Billy Ray Cyrus the rumors are true she so hates him," one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"So… why Miley Cyrus didn't thank Billy Ray Cyrus but thanked her mom and whole team?" another user questioned.

"queen miley Cyrus won her first Grammy today and all i can think about is how her and billy ray Cyrus no longer speak to each other," a user shared.

"After watching that Miley Cyrus performance, I'd say Billy Ray's heart is currently about 70 percent break, 30 percent achy," another added.

Rumors that a family feud existed began after Noah Cyrus didn't attend Tish Cyrus' wedding to Dominic Purcell in August 2023. Noah, along with her brother, Braison, were noticeably absent from their mother's wedding at the end of the summer. The siblings reportedly spent their mother's wedding day together, posting a since-expired Instagram story of an outing to Walmart where Noah wore a Billy Ray shirt.

Meanwhile, Miley served as her mother's maid of honor for the big moment and walked Tish down the aisle during the Malibu nuptials.

"My whole life my mom has been behind the scenes," Miley told Vogue. "She was always the one getting me ready for big days, starting with cheerleading competitions, then eventually on sets or backstage before a performance. She has never stopped celebrating me and has been so supportive of my decisions. I feel honored to be that person for her now that I’m older."

"To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me," she added. "Dom and my mom share the sweetest, most genuine love. It’s almost like it’s for the first time, which is so fitting for my mom who is such a young soul. Since they met, they both started aging in reverse. Somehow, my mom has gotten even more beautiful. The day was as special and magical as they are. To stand beside my mother and give her away to Dom is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life."

Months later, Miley was absent as Billy Ray, 62, married Australian singer Firerose, 34. The two actually met years ago as the musician was filming "Hannah Montana" alongside his daughter.

"There's a couple old pine trees on the lot that look like Tennessee," he recalled to People magazine. "Tex (his dog) and I would go out there in the middle of the day, and he'd take care of his business, and we'd stretch, and I'd think how much I missed Tennessee. On that given day, Firerose came out of the front door. There was almost a moment of, I don't know, recognition. I was like, 'This girl's a star.' She told me she'd had an audition and I said, 'Well, I'm sure you got the job.'"

It's unclear if any of Billy Ray's children attended his wedding to Firerose.

Although Firerose did not get the part she auditioned for that day, Billy Ray introduced her to a handful of producers in the industry.

"I just thought, well, the casting agents, the producers, the writers, they're all on the floor of where we do ‘Hannah Montana.’ And I actually said to her, 'Don't ever take a strange man up on this offer, but in this case, Tex will testify that you will be totally safe. I'm going to introduce you to a producer, and you can kind of make yourself at home and watch us rehearse and, you know, maybe it might lead to a role or just another contact at Disney.' And so, off me and her and Tex went back to the studio, and I think she met a lot of the cast and met the producers, writers. And, in some ways, well, in a lot of ways, we became friends."

Billy Ray eventually asked Firerose to be more than friends after he and his ex-wife, Tish, filed for divorce. The divorce news broke in April 2022, and Firerose moved in with Cyrus shortly after.

"The divorce between her parents have put a strain on her relationship with her dad, and it's been hard to connect with him in the last year," a source previously told E! News in 2022 of Miley. "She hopes they can eventually work on their relationship."

The former couple's divorce filing was not their first. Billy Ray filed for divorce in 2010, but the two worked things out and reconciled a year later. In June 2013, Tish filed for divorce again, but the couple reunited a month later.

However, 2022 seems to be the year the split stuck. Billy Ray attempted to shut down feud rumors at the time, saying, "Everyone knew that that relationship was over a long time ago. Everybody's turning the page. It's been a lot, but everyone knew that it was time for a change."

At the time they filed for divorce, the couple revealed they had been separated for two years.

Miley has rarely spoken about her father in the years since, but she did speak out in August 2023 about how they view fame "wildly" differently.

"My dad grew up the opposite of me. I grew up on a soundstage in a house with a family that was super close and all lived under the same roof, and I grew up financially stable and emotionally stable. … That’s something that my dad didn’t have," she said during her TikTok series, "Used To Be Young."

"I do have a lot of great memories singing music with my dad and learning and watching his voice and the way that he’s using the instrument," Miley said.

"I will say that I feel vocally my dad was underappreciated," she added.

