Tim Robbins slams Ellen DeGeneres for befriending George W. Bush

Actor Tim Robbins shared his thoughts on the recent controversy surrounding comedian Ellen DeGeneres laughing with former President George W. Bush at a football game.

In an interview Tuesday with Buzzfeed's "AM to DM," Robbins criticized the daytime talk show host for befriending a man who he says is “responsible for a lot of death.”

“Listen, I'm all for going across aisles and making peace with people, but there's certain people that are walking around right now that are responsible for a lot of death," Robbins said. "That is, for me, something [Bush] has never reckoned with, never taken responsibility for."

The actor went on to bash the former president for living in “an elite bubble” where “you can do whatever the hell you want in your life [and] pay no ramifications.”

“I work with people in prison that have done a lot less than that that are spending years and years, if not their entire lives in prison for offenses. And they're paying for it. They know what they've done, and they've accepted responsibility for it," he concluded. "Meanwhile, you have people going to football games and everything's fine, and oh, isn't it cute? No, it's not cute."

DeGeneres caught flak from both fans and celebrities when an image came out showing her laughing with Bush at a Dallas Cowboys game, which she attended with her wife, Portia de Rossi. Things got so heated that the 61-year-old responded to the issue on her talk show.

“When we were invited, I was aware that I was going to be surrounded with people from very different views and beliefs. And I'm not talking about politics... I was rooting for the Packers," DeGeneres joked. "So I had to hide my cheese hat in Portia's purse."

"They thought, why is a gay Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative Republican president?... A lot of people were mad. And they did what people do when they're mad... they tweet," she told her audience.

"Here's the thing: I'm friends with George Bush. In fact, I'm friends with a lot of people who don't share the same beliefs that I have," DeGeneres continued. "We're all different and I think that we've forgotten that that's okay that we're all different... but just because I don't agree with someone on everything doesn't mean that I'm not going to be friends with them."

"When I say, 'Be kind to one another,' I don't mean only the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone. Doesn't matter."

A statement shared by Bush’s spokesman, Freddy Ford, to Fox News at the time noted: “President and Mrs. Bush really enjoyed being with Ellen and Portia (de Rossi) and appreciated Ellen’s comments about respecting one another. They respect her."