Tim McGraw on the one comment that pushed him to lose 40 pounds

Tim McGraw revealed what pushed him to get into the best shape of his life.

The 52-year-old country star said in a new interview that it was an off-kilter comment from daughter Gracie McGraw that completely changed his perspective on health.

McGraw, who starred in the 2008 film “Four Christmases,” had weighed around 215 pounds at the time of the film's release. When Gracie noted her dad looked “big on the screen,” McGraw decided to turn his life around and focus on his health.

“I got out of it for a while,” McGraw told Men’s Health. “I was in the prime of my career, and I wasn’t capitalizing on it.”

McGraw cut out alcohol, “truck-stop foods” and cheeseburgers from his diet. The popular country star then began walking every morning and eventually incorporated running and weightlifting into his workout regimen.

“Focusing on my physical health hasn’t just made my body healthier, it’s made me healthier at every level,” McGraw said in a recent Instagram post. “Moving daily and exercising regularly was a pebble that set off a ripple effect, improving the way I eat, sleep, relate to others, and show up both personally and professionally. It made me a better person to be around.”

McGraw's intense workouts eventually led the singer to shed 40 pounds. McGraw stated that his physical activity has even improved his music career.

“I use my whole body to sing—my legs, my butt,” he stated during the interview. “And having more control over those things makes my voice stronger.”