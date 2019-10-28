Tim McGraw shows off fit physique, credits 'grit and grace' for body transformation

Tim McGraw is in the best shape of his life and he's proud of it.

The 52-year-old country star talked about his values and body transformation over the years in a new Instagram post..

“My whole life, I’ve lived according to one key value. I guess I’ve done so from an early age, when I wanted so fiercely to get beyond my circumstances,” McGraw wrote on Sunday. “That value is, Be ready. Be primed for opportunity when it shows up, because it will come once, it will move on quick, and if you’re not ready to make the shot, your whole destiny can change in a heartbeat.”

ADELE SHOWS OFF SLIMMER FIGURE AT DRAKE'S BIRTHDAY PARTY

“Miss that moment, and you’ll live the rest of your life wondering just how much of your potential never played out,” McGraw said, adding the hashtag "#GritandGrace."

TIM MCGRAW: MUSIC IS MY 'SAVIOR'

McGraw has long been known for his strict diet and, according to The New York Times, his “grueling workout.” In 2015, the 52-year-old told the paper he went on tour with a portable gym that includes free weights, 20-pound chains and other equipment. His workouts start with runs up hills with 40-pound weights strapped to his ankles.

Diet also plays a major role in McGraw’s routine. He tries to be strict for three or four days a week. The outlet reported that he eats oatmeal with berries for breakfast, a protein shake for a midmorning snack and tuna with avocado for lunch. For dinner, McGraw has a grilled chicken breast with a vegetable and polenta.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McGraw is set to release “Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life” — a tell-all book that entails his transformation story — on Nov. 5.