Tim McGraw, daughter Gracie harmonize to Barbra Streisand song during road trip: ‘Dang, this girl can sing!’

Move over, James Corden.

Country music star Tim McGraw shared a special moment through Instagram on Tuesday of he and his eldest daughter Gracie, 22, channeling their inner Corden for their own edition of “Carpool Karaoke.” The song of choice was Barbra Streisand-Barry Gibb duet, “What Kind of Fool.”

“PIPES!!!!!!……Dang, this girl can sing!” McGraw captioned the video post. “Gracie and I having fun with Babs and Barry on our trip #chaseyourdreamsgirl.”

It didn’t take long before McGraw’s wife, fellow country legend Faith Hill, commented on the social media post, clearly proud of their daughter as she wrote that Streisand “would be proud.”

In addition to Faith Hill, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild got in on the praise, writing: “I’m dead. Her voice!!” while actress Rita Wilson echoed the sentiment, adding: “She kills it! And I love you guys together!”

McGraw and Gracie aren’t strangers to performing together. In 2015, she accompanied her father on stage during a show in Nashville where the two sang “Here Tonight.” She is also featured on McGraw’s album “Damn Country Music.”

McGraw and Hill are beloved by many in country music and entertainment. Last month, “Avengers” star Chris Pratt marveled over his birthday present from wife Katherine Schwarzenegger after she gifted the avid farmer two pet pigs that they named after the power couple.

"Thank you Katherine for my new pet Kune-Kune pigs!!! Best birthday present ever!! We named them Tim and Faith because they’re beautiful and their love is palpable and inspiring," Pratt, 40, boasted on Instagram. "I love them and can’t wait to watch them grow."

The "Avengers: Endgame" star, who's a fan of hunting and farm-to-table fare, assured these pigs wouldn't end up as part of a family meal.

"And no they will not be bacon! They are the newest members of the Friendly Kingdom, select animals including sheep, goats, and pigs who we’ve pardoned," he wrote. "They will spend their entire lives thriving at the farm, until they pass naturally many, many years from now."

Pratt continued: "Historically our relationship with animals has taught us so many valuable life lessons- ranging from the harsh realities of the cycle of life to the rewards of compassion, stewardship, love and care. #godbless#friendlykingdom #farmlife."

