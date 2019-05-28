Tim McGraw shows off prized fish in shirtless pic but fans can’t help but notice his abs: ‘What fish?’

Tim McGraw couldn't be more proud of his recent fishing catch.

On Tuesday, the country star took to Instagram to show off his first-ever yellowfin grouper, which the 52-year-old singer revealed, he impressively caught with a pole spear while free diving 36 feet underwater.

"Yellow fin grouper 1st one! 36 ft down Pole spear ... free dive," he captioned the snap.

In the pic, a shirtless McGraw -- wearing only a pair of neon orange swimming trunks and a blue cap -- is seen holding up his prized catch and while, some fans noticed the yellow grouper, many couldn't help but point out McGraw's chiseled abs.

"I'm sure no one even notices the fish," admitted a commenter.

"Wait... what fish??" asked one person.

"What yellow grouper?" echoed another.

"Forget the fish, Those Abs though," said one person.

"I don't see a fish," stated another individual.

"Tim no one is looking at the fish," noted another.

Over the past week, McGraw has been chronicling his "old fashioned" spearfishing trip on social media.

"A little spear fishing! We use old fashioned pole spear, no tanks, free dive All legal (Of course) all fish get eaten and shared with local folks Nothing wasted," McGraw explained last Wednesday alongside a photo of him smiling next to a bag full of fish.