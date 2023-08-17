Expand / Collapse search
Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill faced challenges in 27-year marriage but this promise kept them together

Tim McGraw's Standing Room Only tour is scheduled for 2024

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Tim McGraw is sharing a few secrets about his long-lasting marriage to his wife of 27 years, Faith Hill.

"I don’t know if there’s a key. We always say we’re 27 years coming up, it’s like 96 in show business," he quipped during an interview with "Entertainment Tonight Canada." "It’s almost like dog years."

Although the country star humbly admitted he doesn’t have the "key" to a successful marriage, he sure knows the way to his wife’s heart after celebrating more than two decades together.

TIM MCGRAW CONFESSES MAKING LOVE TO THIS SONG LED TO 27-YEAR MARRIAGE WITH FAITH HILL

Tim McGraw Faith Hill red carpet

Tim McGraw admits he doesn't have the "key" to a successful marriage. (John Shearer/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum)

To make their marriage work, McGraw confessed he made a certain promise to Hill at the start of their relationship.

"We just made a commitment early on, when we first decided we were getting married and having kids, that we wouldn’t just walk out the door when problems arose."

McGraw, 56, and Hill, 55, first met in 1994, but didn't start dating until 1996. They got married later that year. The couple shares three daughters: Gracie, 26; Maggie, 25; and Audrey, 21.

Maggie McGraw in a blush halter top and skirt smiles next to mother Faith Hill in a long black dress, husband Tim McGraw in a classic black tuxedo, daughter Audrey in a blue dress, and daughter Gracie in a blue dress

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have three daughters: Gracie, 26; Maggie, 25; and Audrey, 21. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME)

TIM MCGRAW ADMITS AVOIDING TEMPTATION ISN'T EASY IN SOBRIETY JOURNEY

The family of five isn’t afraid to be "brutally honest" with each other, as McGraw noted honesty is an important factor in their relationship.

"Faith and I were going to raise our girls to be strong, independent and fierce and have their own minds and have their own opinions," he added. "And sometimes I go, ‘Dang, do we want them to be that independent and strong?’ But yeah, we’re so proud of them."

McGraw has also spoken candidly about his 15-year struggle with sobriety and how his wife has been his saving grace. 

"She's always been my rock. She's my rock in everything that I do. I don't think I could stand up straight without leaning on her in everything that I do," McGraw previously shared during an interview with Yahoo Entertainment.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill performing together

Tim McGraw is sharing a few secrets about his long-lasting marriage to his wife of 27 years, Faith Hill. (Debra L Rothenberg/FilmMagic)

TIM MCGRAW REVEALS THE ONE THING HE WON’T DO AT HIS CONCERTS: ‘I'M SCARED TO DEATH’

Through the good times and bad, McGraw always remembers the happy moments with Hill. He recently confessed there was one special tune that still makes him think about his wife.

"Well, there's one song, and it's really an instrumental, but there's one. I’m probably going to get in trouble for saying this. God, please forgive me, baby. It’s ‘Samba Pa Ti' by Santana. It's kind of our song," he told the outlet.

His uncle introduced him to the melody by the iconic '70s band and also suggested McGraw save the tune for a special occasion. 

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw singing together

Tim McGraw said he's in the "second honeymoon" phase of his marriage with Faith Hill. (Getty Images)

"My uncle told me one time – my uncle Hank, old hippie who lives in Napa Valley – he played it for me one time years ago on the road," McGraw said. "He loved that song too. He said, ‘I'm going to tell you something.’ He says, ‘Never make love to a woman with this song on unless you intend to marry her.’ And so I didn't until I did. And then I did."

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill singing on stage

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw first met in 1994, but only began dating in 1996. (KMazur/WireImage)

