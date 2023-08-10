Tim McGraw admits avoiding temptation isn’t easy in sobriety journey

Tim McGraw is getting real about his 15-year struggle with sobriety.

Although the country star admitted it wasn’t an easy journey, he showed gratitude for wife Faith Hill for being his saving grace.

"She's always been my rock. She's my rock in everything that I do. I don't think I could stand up straight without leaning on her in everything that I do," McGraw, 56, shared during an interview with Yahoo Entertainment.

Despite unconditional support from Hill, McGraw confessed it was difficult to avoid temptation during his sobriety journey.

"It is not a linear path," he noted. "There's setbacks … there's times you move forward and do great, and there's times you set back. And that'll probably be a process throughout the rest of my life and something that I have to be diligent about … really continue to work at."

McGraw made these comments during an event ahead of his upcoming Standing Room Only tour.

He candidly spoke out about how his "very personal … very emotional and very honest song," "Hey Whiskey," touches on the topic of his past alcohol abuse and heavy drinking.

The "Live Like You Were Dying" crooner has been proudly sober since 2008.

McGraw added that writing the track "Hey Whiskey" was "cathartic" for him "in a lot of ways" to help battle his inner demons.

The father of three additionally shared which song impacted him most during his career.

"Oh, ‘It's Your Love,’ because it was the very first song that Faith and I ever did together," he immediately responded.

"We were very early in our relationship, and it was just something that really just brought us together in a way that I don't know what else could have. And then I remember shooting the video. … Faith was pregnant with Gracie. That was just such a special time and a special moment, the beginning of a long relationship. I always look back on that as something that not only changed my musical world but changed my life."

"It’s Your Love" won four Academy of Country Music Awards in 1997 in the single, song, video and vocal event of the year categories.

McGraw and Hill have been married over two decades and have three daughters — Gracie, 26, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21.

