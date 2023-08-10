Expand / Collapse search
Tim McGraw
Published

Tim McGraw admits avoiding temptation isn’t easy in sobriety journey

'Hey Whiskey' singer Tim McGraw has been sober since 2008 and credits wife Faith Hill for her support

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Tim McGraw is getting real about his 15-year struggle with sobriety.

Although the country star admitted it wasn’t an easy journey, he showed gratitude for wife Faith Hill for being his saving grace. 

"She's always been my rock. She's my rock in everything that I do. I don't think I could stand up straight without leaning on her in everything that I do," McGraw, 56, shared during an interview with Yahoo Entertainment.

Tim McGraw performance

Country music star Tim McGraw, 56, opened up about challenges he faced during his 15-year sobriety journey. (Getty Images)

Despite unconditional support from Hill, McGraw confessed it was difficult to avoid temptation during his sobriety journey. 

"It is not a linear path," he noted. "There's setbacks … there's times you move forward and do great, and there's times you set back. And that'll probably be a process throughout the rest of my life and something that I have to be diligent about … really continue to work at."

McGraw made these comments during an event ahead of his upcoming Standing Room Only tour. 

Tim McGraw performing live

"Hey Whiskey" singer Tim McGraw has been sober since 2008. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

He candidly spoke out about how his "very personal … very emotional and very honest song," "Hey Whiskey," touches on the topic of his past alcohol abuse and heavy drinking.

The "Live Like You Were Dying" crooner has been proudly sober since 2008.

McGraw added that writing the track "Hey Whiskey" was "cathartic" for him "in a lot of ways" to help battle his inner demons. 

The father of three additionally shared which song impacted him most during his career. 

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw red carpet

Tim McGraw showed gratitude toward wife Faith Hill for her support. (Getty Images)

"Oh, ‘It's Your Love,’ because it was the very first song that Faith and I ever did together," he immediately responded. 

"We were very early in our relationship, and it was just something that really just brought us together in a way that I don't know what else could have. And then I remember shooting the video. … Faith was pregnant with Gracie. That was just such a special time and a special moment, the beginning of a long relationship. I always look back on that as something that not only changed my musical world but changed my life."

Tim-McGraw-Faith-Hill

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw first met in 1994 and began dating in 1996. (KMazur/WireImage)

"It’s Your Love" won four Academy of Country Music Awards in 1997 in the single, song, video and vocal event of the year categories.

Maggie McGraw in a blush halter top and skirt smiles next to mother Faith Hill in a long black dress, husband Tim McGraw in a classic black tuxedo, daughter Audrey in a blue dress, and daughter Gracie in a blue dress

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been married over two decades and have three daughters — Gracie, 26, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME)

McGraw and Hill have been married over two decades and have three daughters — Gracie, 26, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21.

The Louisiana native will release his 17th studio album, "Standing Room Only," Aug. 25.

