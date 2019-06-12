Democrat, country singer Tim McGraw tells people to 'vote their conscience' in 2020 election

Tim McGraw isn’t endorsing a candidate in the 2020 presidential race just yet, but he is giving his fans a bit of advice on how to vote.

McGraw breaks the mold of country music, which is typically perceived as courting a more right-leaning demographic. The country singer, and noted Democrat, previously supported Barack Obama and often speaks out for causes such as gun control. However, that doesn’t mean he’ll get overly political with fans.

Speaking to TMZ outside the ABC building in New York City this week, the musician was asked about his position as a Democrat working in country music.

“I’m an American, man,” he said. “And I love being an American.”

He was asked if any of the current Democratic presidential hopefuls have caught his eye, the star noted that it was “too early for that.”

With 23 Democrats currently vying for the party’s nomination to run against incumbent candidate Donald Trump in the general election, McGraw stopped short of directing his fans’ votes for anyone. However, he did give a small piece of political advice to people that may be looking to him for it.

“You gotta vote man, everybody’s got to vote their conscience and show up. No matter what you believe,” he said.

The country crooner is putting his money where his mouth is when it comes to loving America. He, along with author Jon Meacham are promoting the book “Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest, and the Music That Made a Nation.” According to People, the text explores the most important and critical moments in American history through songs like “The STar-Spangled Banner” and “Born in the U.S.A.”