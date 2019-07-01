Katherine Schwarzenegger gifts Chris Pratt pet pigs named after Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Chris Pratt couldn't help but gush over his birthday present from wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The Arnold Schwarzenegger spawn and author, 29, gifted Pratt two pet pigs for his birthday that they named after country power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

"Thank you Katherine for my new pet Kune-Kune pigs!!! Best birthday present ever!! We named them Tim and Faith because they’re beautiful and their love is palpable and inspiring," Pratt, 40, boasted on Instagram. "I love them and can’t wait to watch them grow."

The "Avengers: Endgame" star, who's a fan of hunting and farm-to-table fare, assured these pigs wouldn't end up as part of a family meal.

"And no they will not be bacon! They are the newest members of the Friendly Kingdom, select animals including sheep, goats, and pigs who we’ve pardoned," he wrote. "They will spend their entire lives thriving at the farm, until they pass naturally many, many years from now. Historically our relationship with animals has taught us so many valuable life lessons- ranging from the harsh realities of the cycle of life to the rewards of compassion, stewardship, love and care. #godbless#friendlykingdom #farmlife."

On Pratt's actual birthday, June 21, Schwarzenegger posted a collage of photos with a sweet message to her husband.

"Happy birthday to my darling angel face! So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you," she wrote. "You make life joy filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!"