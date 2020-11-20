Suzanne Somers, husband Alan Hamel celebrate 44 years of marriage

Suzanne Somers is celebrating four decades of marriage with Alan Hamel.

On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram where she shared a video commemorating their anniversary.

"Happy Anniversary Al! My darling, @therealalanhamel - how I love being your wife. Married today 44 years and together 53 years!" the "Three's Company" star, 74 captioned the sweet video.

SUZANNE SOMERS SAYS SHE WAS AN 'EXAMPLE' WHEN SHE WAS FIRED FROM 'THREE'S COMPANY' AFTER REQUESTING RAISE

The footage highlights photos of the couple from over the years.

"I don’t want to spend a day without you,” Somers gushed about the 84-year-old former TV executive. “What a life! Happy Anniversary!”

“Thank you to @brucesomersjr and @carolinesomers for this beautiful video,” concluded Somers, thanking her son Bruce Somers Jr. and his wife Caroline.

Back in October, Somers told Fox News that not even quarantine could test the unbreakable bond she shares with Hamel.

SUZANNE SOMERS REVEALS SHE’S RECOVERING FROM NECK SURGERY

“We are deeply in love with each other and are constantly kissing and laughing, telling each other how much we love each other,” the 74-year-old revealed. “Alan is very tender with me and our Facebook Live shows we do three times a week are real between us. [I have] no idea what we are going to do each time other than drink tequila and cook.”

But married life hasn’t always been bliss for the pair. Somers admitted that early on there was trouble in paradise. Today, the actress is willing to share her advice for those facing obstacles in their relationships this year.

“Alan and I did all of our fighting in the first 10 years when we broke up on a regular basis and then an hour later worked it out,” she explained. “My advice, and I’m not sure what it’s worth, is to remember the early days of the relationship when everything was love and respect, sexy and very hopeful.

“We have a strange relationship,” Somers continued. “We absolutely love being together. The pandemic hasn’t affected us. We’ve spent every minute and not one night apart in 40 years. I know it’s unusual, but it sure works for us. We are one.”