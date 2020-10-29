Suzanne Somers recalls recent fall that caused ‘tremendous pain’: 'Once in a while life gives you the finger'

For Suzanne Somers, laughter is the best medicine.

In early October, the 74-year-old, who was already using a crutch because of a fractured hip, had a bad fall when her husband Alan Hamel, 84, tried to help her down the stairs outside of their bedroom and tripped himself.

The fall was no laughing matter for the couple.

“I could tell I did something bad,” the actress recalled to People magazine on Thursday. “We went and had X-rays and they said, ‘Immediate spinal surgery.’”

According to the outlet, the former “Three’s Company” star had two displaced vertebrae which were adding pressure to her spinal nerves. The injury caused such “tremendous pain,” she noted, that “even tequila couldn’t help.”

“They mentioned words like ‘paralyzed,’” said Somers. “You don’t mess around with that. I think they saved my life and/or a life of awfulness.”

Still, Somers said she has maintained a sunny outlook throughout the ordeal.

“[I’ve always] taken the negatives in my life and chosen to make them work for me,” she said. “Every once in a while life gives you the finger.”

Somers laughed, adding the mishap “is my big finger.”

These days, Somers has been relying on humor to help her cope with the fall. The outlet noted that after surgery, doctors ordered Somers to wear a neck collar to keep her spine immobile.

“I sleep with it,” she explained. “I have it on 24 hours a day. I have to shower very imaginatively. And you figure everything out. You would think I couldn’t have sex, but my husband has figured that one out.”

Fortunately for Somers and Hamel, doctors recently told her she can take off the brace in three weeks or so.

“I can handle another three weeks,” she said. “I’ve made friends with the dog collar I have to wear.”

Earlier this month, Somers told Fox News that not even quarantine could test the unbreakable bond she shares with Hamel, her husband of 42 years.

The couple originally tied the knot in 1977.

“We are deeply in love with each other and are constantly kissing and laughing, telling each other how much we love each other,” she said. “Alan is very tender with me and our Facebook Live shows we do three times a week are real between us. [I have] no idea what we are going to do each time other than drink tequila and cook.”

But married life hasn’t always been bliss for the pair. Somers admitted that early on there was trouble in paradise. Today, the actress is willing to share her advice for those facing obstacles in their relationships in this taxing year.

“Alan and I did all of our fighting in the first 10 years when we broke up on a regular basis and then an hour later worked it out,” she explained. “My advice, and I’m not sure what it’s worth, is to remember the early days of the relationship when everything was love and respect, sexy and very hopeful.

“We have a strange relationship,” Somers continued. “We absolutely love being together. The pandemic hasn’t affected us. We’ve spent every minute and not one night apart in 40 years. I know it’s unusual, but it sure works for us. We are one.”

