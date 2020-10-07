Suzanne Somers reveals she’s recovering from neck surgery

Suzanne Somers is on the mend after undergoing neck surgery.

The actress, 73, updated fans on her condition in an Instagram post on Wednesday and explained why she’s been absent from her usual Facebook Live gatherings.



“Thank you so much for all of your concern while Alan and I took a break from our normal schedule,” she began the statement. “As most of you know, I have been struggling for the better part of the year with a fractured hip, and then Alan and I took an unfortunate fall while coming down the stairs at our home.”

The “Three’s Company” star maintains: “I had an intense amount of pain after the fall that was not resolving – even after having tequila! After several scans, it was determined I had 2 vertebrae out of place which was causing pressure on nerves and creating that tremendous pain.”

She thanked her followers for their love and support and vowed to be back soon.

“The good news is that I had neck surgery to correct these issues and now I am on the mend! I need a bit more time to recover before I can join you again at the bar for our virtual cocktail parties.”



According to Page Six, Somers was previously bed-ridden in her Palm Springs, Calif., home due to her hip injury, and told the outlet in January, “I had to stay in bed for six weeks, no moving — but my husband went to bed with me.”

She and Hamel have been married since 1977.