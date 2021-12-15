'The Voice' crowns season 21 champion

SPOILER WARNING: This article contains spoilers for episode 26 of season 21, "Live Finale Part 2," of "The Voice," which aired Tuesday night.

"The Voice" has another winner.

On Tuesday night, the popular singing competition show crowned the victor of its 21st season, which saw celebrity coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande face off.

Grande was the only coach without a dog in the fight for the finale.

Ultimately, the band Girl Named Tom from Clarkson's team took the cake. They were the first-ever non-solo act to win the competition.

The band also performed the Jonas Brothers' "Leave Before You Love Me" with Clarkson earlier in the night.

Also vying for the title was Hailey Mia, a fellow Clarkson teammate, team Legend's Jershika Maple and team Shelton's Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham.

Girl Named Tom, a trio from Pettisville, Ohio, has deep musical roots, with music becoming a part of their homeschooling curriculum, according to People magazine.

They learned piano at an early age and took up theater when they switched over to public schooling, though the trio planned to become doctors until 2017, when their father was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

The kids felt that they should form a band in order to spend more time together, as their father's prognosis was still unclear.

On social media, the band shared a statement after their win and thanked fans for their support, adding that the band plans to jet home to be with their father.

"Some might think this is the worst timing — our father taking such a downward spiral at the exact moment of our success on national TV," they continued. "In truth, we feel fortunate and blessed by this joyful distraction. ‘The Voice’ has given our family opportunities to connect, reflect and marvel at the love we have for each other."

The trio insisted their win on the show was "NOT a goodbye."

"We have dozens of new songs that we cannot wait to share with you," they revealed. "We love you, we are grateful to you, and we hope you have a special holiday season. See you in 2022!"