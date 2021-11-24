'The Voice' contestant scares viewers after taking nasty fall on live TV

A contestant on NBC’s "The Voice" took a scary-looking tumble on stage during Tuesday’s live results show. Fortunately, she was able to quickly assure fans that she’s OK.

Wendy Morton was the subject of a lot of online chatter on social media after she visibly hit the ground quite hard at the conclusion of her team's performance of The Four Tops’ "Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)" with coach Blake Shelton.

Morton, 57, wrapped up the song with her coach and fellow Team Blake members Lana Scott and Paris Winningham when viewers couldn’t help but notice that she turned to walk off the stage and tripped over a nearby piece of stage equipment, slamming to the ground. The camera cut to host Carson Daly, but he had his back to the camera as he looked to see if Morton was seriously hurt. Shortly after, the show quickly cut to commercial while she was assisted off stage.

"Unfortunate moment for Wendy Moten, who is walking off and we hope she's OK," he said before the break.

Fortunately, Morton was helped up and taken off stage by both the crew and her coach. Shelton had his back to Morton while walking back to his coach’s chair when the fall took place, but Yahoo Entertainment noted he quickly rushed back to the stage to help her up once he realized what was going on. Morton even appeared alongside Daly, 48, when the show returned from its commercial break to assure viewers that the fall looked and sounded a lot worse than it was.

"I'm OK!" she said. "I'm a little bruised, but you know what? I'm still ready to go!"

People reported that Daly then noted to her and the audience that he had never seen anything like that happen live in the entirety of the longrunning NBC competition show’s history. So, regardless of how she performs in the remaining rounds, Morton has solidified her place in "The Voice" history.