Ariana Grande to join 'The Voice' as coach for Season 21

Ariana Grande has been named the next coach for Season 21 of "The Voice."

NBC announced the news on Tuesday, noting that Grande will have a seat next to returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton. Carson Daly is also set to continue hosting the music competition series.

The 27-year-old Grammy winner said in a statement Tuesday that she's "so honored and excited" to join the "Voice" family.

"I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level," the "Positions" singer said.

BLAKE SHELTON JOKES KELLY CLARKSON GOT ADAM LEVINE FIRED FROM ‘THE VOICE’: NBC IS FOR ‘NOTHING BUT CLARKSON’

The network is just as elated to welcome Grande a seat.

"As an undeniable force in pop music, Ariana’s inimitable success in the music industry is extraordinary," said Jenny Groom, executive vice president of unscripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "We were thrilled to learn that she is a true fan of ‘The Voice’ and know that this enthusiasm will add to her impact as a dynamic coach. Ariana is a visionary with over a decade of experience in the music industry. Her unmatched vocal skills, creativity and unique expertise on all facets of the industry will make her an invaluable coach to the next generation of artists."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Legend also gave Grande a big welcome, writing on Twitter, "So excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!!"

Although the announcement did not touch on Jonas' exit, his name was not included on the roster for the upcoming season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Season 20 marks the 10-year anniversary of the competition show. The current season's battle rounds will continue to air next Monday, April 5.