'The Talk' co-host Elaine Welteroth announces departure after less than a year on-air

"The Talk" has lost another co-host.

Journalist Elaine Welteroth announced on Monday that after less than a year on-air, she is leaving her position as a co-host on the popular daytime talk show.

"It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented," she said in a statement obtained by Fox News. "It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for."

The star, 34, said that she joined "The Talk" in order to "join a diverse cast in helping to bridge some of the divides in our world through conversation and empathy."

"I’m proud of how I represented myself and my community. But as I always say: when the music changes, so must your dance!" Welteroth continued. "I will miss my talented co-hosts and crew and I wish them the very best. Thanks to all those who tuned in every day."

She concluded: "I’m excited to continue these necessary conversations in my work and to share my upcoming creative projects soon."

Welteroth started her brief tenure as co-host with the Oct. 29, 2020 episode of "The Talk."

Executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews also offered a statement on the matter.

"We wish Elaine all the best. We are grateful for her passion, enthusiasm, and insight she brought to the show daily," they said. "Her openness and meaningful conversations were attributes we admired and always appreciated."

Welteroth is the third co-host to depart the show in recent months. Less than two weeks ago, co-host Carrie Ann Inaba announced that she would not be returning to her post after three seasons on the show.

Earlier this year, Sharon Osbourne announced that she would not resume her co-hosting duties after an explosive on-air argument following her vocal support of Piers Morgan in his criticism of Meghan Markle.

The on-air row sent shockwaves through the daytime television community and the tension was renewed last month when Daily Mail leaked audio of Welteroth and Osbourne having a discussion after the altercation.

In their discussion, the journalist expressed support for Osbourne and expressed that producers prodded both her and co-host Sheryl Underwood to ask pointed questions that could have led to a heated argument. "It felt like we were all set up – particularly you – but I also felt set up," she said.

As of right now, Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Jerry O’Connell are the only remaining co-hosts. It is unclear whether Welteroth will be replaced, as a replacement for Inaba has yet to be announced as well – though rumors have indicated that "The Talk" team may be looking to add another male co-host to their pannel.