‘The Talk’ co-host Elaine Welteroth consoled Sharon Osbourne after on-air meltdown: audio

"The Talk" co-host Elaine Welteroth consoled Sharon Osbourne after the 68-year-old was confronted about her support of Piers Morgan during an episode of the daytime talk show.

Back in March, Morgan walked off the set of his own television show after fielding criticism for his comments on Meghan Markle, which some have deemed racist. Osbourne fired off a tweet supporting Morgan, which drew backlash.

During a March episode of "The View," Osbourne addressed her support for Morgan, 56, and insisted that she does not share his opinion, but supports his right to voice his own.

The conversation became tense and profanity-laden and ultimately resulted in Osbourne’s exit from the show.

Now, in audio obtained by Daily Mail, Welteroth, 34, seemingly apologized for the incident and claimed that she was asked to spark the conversation that spiraled out.

"They asked me to ask that question. I said, ‘No I'm not going to ask that question,’" she explained. "I said, ‘Wait, what’s the intention of this conversation? Because this can go left so fast. … I to them, ‘This is going to be a train wreck.’"

She added: "Sharon I’m just so sorry that went the way that it went."

In the audio allegedly recorded by a mic that was still hot, Osbourne could be heard crying and said that being forced to "defend" herself made her "look guilty."

Welteroth said she was told that Osbourne would comment on her support of Piers and was asked whether she had anything to say on the matter. She says she declined.

"I just want you to know, Sharon, [co-host] Sheryl [Underwood] loves you and respects you so much and had your back behind the scenes," Welteroth continued. "She was not trying to attack you and I also understand when you have a night … of trolls f--king attack you online, that puts you in a position where you have to defend yourself."

The journalist stressed again that Underwood, 57, is a "friend" of Osbourne's.

"She doesn't think you're racist, I don't think you're racist, no one who knows you would ever say that or think that," Welteroth said. Osbourne, however, said that there's a "f--king night and day difference" between Underwood saying "I don't think you're racist" and saying "I know you're not racist."

"That pain – it was like somebody punched me in the face," said Osbourne.

Welteroth doubled down on her claim that Underwood was "made" to ask a provocative question that led to the heated altercation. Additionally, the journalist said she assumed that a "pre-conversation" had taken place so that Osbourne could best address the question, which the former reality stay explained was not the case.

Furthermore, Welteroth explained that she and Underwood are put in "such a f--ked up position" by being held to a standard as Black women that encourages them to speak publicly and frequently about racism, which Underwood was trying to "navigate," the co-host said.

"I want to apologize, I don't know what I said, but maybe I didn't say, ‘I know you’re not [racist],' I might have said ‘I think,’ but I need you to know, I f--king know you're not [racist]," Welteroth said.

"They set me up. CBS set me up," stated Osbourne. "And they don't care because they just want ratings. They don't care. They don't care that I will now have to go around with people thinking I'm racist. They don't give a s--t. They just want ratings, that's all."

Welteroth said that such treatment is "inhumane."

"It felt like we were all set up – particularly you – but I also felt set up," she added.

Reps for Osbourne, Welteroth CBS did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.