©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Jerry O'Connell joins 'The Talk' following Sharon Osbourne's exit

O'Connell joins the show after Osbourne left in March amid controversy

By Mariah Haas | Fox News

Jerry O'Connell is officially joining "The Talk" as a co-host nearly four months after Sharon Osbourne's exit.

O'Connell's addition to the long-running daytime talk show was announced during Wednesday's episode. The 47-year-old actor entered the studio dressed as Rocky Balboa while "Eye of the Tiger" played in the background. 

"It's really exciting," he said following his entrance. "First of all I want to say, you ladies have been so welcoming to me, I mean, I came here as a guest, months ago, and just from the moment I walked in, you're just gracious, you're kind, you're fun, and it worked. And here we are and we're gonna have a lot of fun, we really are."
 

