Jerry O'Connell joins 'The Talk' following Sharon Osbourne's exit

Jerry O'Connell is officially joining "The Talk" as a co-host nearly four months after Sharon Osbourne's exit.

O'Connell's addition to the long-running daytime talk show was announced during Wednesday's episode. The 47-year-old actor entered the studio dressed as Rocky Balboa while "Eye of the Tiger" played in the background.

"It's really exciting," he said following his entrance. "First of all I want to say, you ladies have been so welcoming to me, I mean, I came here as a guest, months ago, and just from the moment I walked in, you're just gracious, you're kind, you're fun, and it worked. And here we are and we're gonna have a lot of fun, we really are."

