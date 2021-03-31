Sharon Osbourne ‘bitterly disappointed’ by exit from ‘The Talk’: report

Sharon Osbourne is out at "The Talk" -- and is reportedly not taking her exit too well.

"Sharon is bitterly disappointed at how it all played out," a source revealed to Us Weekly on Wednesday. "Her whole career has been based on not holding back, speaking her mind and championing free speech — so to be classified or perceived as a bigot or a racist is a sickening scenario and an utter nightmare for her, especially since she insists up and down it’s all a pack of lies and that’s the last thing she is."

The former reality star, 68, who had been a mainstay on the CBS opinion show since 2010, is also said to be trying her best to "see all the positives" in the situation. According to the insider, many in the "Extreme" author’s inner circle are hyping her up, telling Osbourne she’ll "bounce back 10 times stronger."

"Her family is supporting her too and it tears them all apart seeing her suffer like this," added the outlet's source. "They think it’s a big stitch-up and she’s been hung out to dry for something she hasn’t done or believed in."

Last week, Osbourne elected to not return to the long-running daytime talk show, according to a statement from CBS and obtained by Fox News.

News of Osbourne's departure came a few weeks after a heated exchange between Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood, in which Osbourne expressed support for Piers Morgan after he left "Good Morning Britain" over differing opinions about Meghan Markle following the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home," CBS' statement said.

It continued: "As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts."

The show then took an unplanned hiatus beginning on March 15 while the network sorted through the internal mess. During this time, other former co-hosts of "The Talk," including Holly Robinson Peete, alleged Osbourne had used racially insensitive language in the past – claims that Osbourne has denied.

The hiatus was initially only supposed to last for two days but was extended multiple times.

Now, the "America’s Got Talent" judge is already thinking about how much of a public hit her reputation might’ve taken and has decided to "take a breather for a while and see where the chips fall once the dust settles," the source maintained to Us Weekly on Wednesday.

"She knows some people will now hate her forever no matter what, plus in many respects, she’ll have to start from scratch once the whole mess dies down," said the insider. "In the meantime, she’s distraught and angry, trying to digest this tornado that’s come from nowhere and turned her life upside down."

A rep for Osbourne did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this reporrt.