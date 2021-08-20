Carrie Ann Inaba departs 'The Talk' after 3 seasons

Carrie Ann Inaba is stepping down from her role on "The Talk."

The famed choreographer, 53, has served as a permanent co-host of the show since Jan. 2019 after serving as a guest co-host for over a year. She has been on leave since April.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time at The Talk as co-host and moderator and I am very grateful for the opportunity I had to grow with the entire Talk family as well as truly connect with viewers on such a personal level," Inaba said in a statement obtained by Fox News. "I will miss my friends and family at The Talk, but I am excited for the next chapter both for myself and for the show."

Inaba's departure comes a few months after her fellow co-host, Sharon Osbourne, left the show. Osbourne, who exited "The Talk" following a heated exchange between her and co-host Sheryl Underwood, was replaced by Jerry O'Connell.

