Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TV
Published

Carrie Ann Inaba departs 'The Talk' after 3 seasons

The star has been on leave since April

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 20 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 20

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Carrie Ann Inaba is stepping down from her role on "The Talk."

The famed choreographer, 53, has served as a permanent co-host of the show since Jan. 2019 after serving as a guest co-host for over a year. She has been on leave since April.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time at The Talk as co-host and moderator and I am very grateful for the opportunity I had to grow with the entire Talk family as well as truly connect with viewers on such a personal level," Inaba said in a statement obtained by Fox News. "I will miss my friends and family at The Talk, but I am excited for the next chapter both for myself and for the show."

Inaba's departure comes a few months after her fellow co-host, Sharon Osbourne, left the show. Osbourne, who exited "The Talk" following a heated exchange between her and co-host Sheryl Underwood, was replaced by Jerry O'Connell.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Trending